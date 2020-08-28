Brazil's VP says EU farmers holding up Mercosur deal

Farm organisations across Europe have opposed the deal and have exerted huge pressure on national politicians over the issue.

Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourão played down the fires raging in the dry season in the Amazon on Thursday, saying it was “surreal” how they are being seen abroad as if the whole rainforest was on fire.

Mourão said it did not appear that the EU-Mercosur free trade talks were not reaching a conclusive agreement and he blamed government opponents and European farmers who are unable to compete for the criticism of Brazil’s environmental policies that have fueled resistance in Europe to deal with the South American trade bloc.

It comes as Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro appealed on Thursday to negotiators to conclude the final text of the European Union- Mercosur trade accord so that it can be signed this semester.

Bolsonaro said he is working to undo distorted views of Brazil’s policies on the Amazon and its indigenous people.

His government’s environmental measures have raised criticism in Europe and calls to block the trade deal that has taken 20 years to negotiate.

A fifth of EU soy imports from Brazil may come from land illegally deforested, according to a study released last month that offers a detailed inventory of farms in the supply chain.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he agreed that France should not sign any agreements with countries that do not follow the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Once fully ratified, it will see almost 100,000 additional tonnes of beef from the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay allowed into the EU annually.

Farmers have his out as what they see as a 'very hypocritical' of EU politicians to agree a Mercosur trade deal which will see food imported to Europe which has multiples of the carbon footprint of Irish farmers.

Notably one of the strongest opponents of the deal in Ireland was Fianna Fail's Charlie McConalouge now favourite to take up the position of Minister for Agriculture.

He has said the deal would likely reduce beef prices further, farm incomes and damage the environment.

"It undermines EU climate change policy with large volumes of South American beef entering the EU market from less carbon-efficient production models

“Government must oppose any ratification of the Mercosur deal due to the fact the full impact of Brexit is still unknown, given half our beef exports transit to the UK with no instant alternative markets available," he said.

Additional reporting from Reuters

Online Editors