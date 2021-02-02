Borrowers fear AIB data requests are a sign their debt is to be sold

AIB sources have denied that increased requests to small business owners and farmers for detailed information in relation to valuations of land secured on boom-era debts is a signal they’re being lined up for a new mass sale to vulture funds.

A number of business borrowers and farm advisers told the Irish Independent that AIB has written to them in recent weeks seeking updated valuations on farmland, development lands and connected family homes. The bank has also requested current information of borrowers' income and other assets in the form of a standard financial statement (SFS), a form used by all of the banks to collect information about people whose loans are in arrears.

The profile of borrower includes people who took out large loans before the 2008 crash to invest in property but also have other borrowings with the bank related to their core farm or business. In some cases they also have a mortgage with the same bank on the family home.

The borrowers include some who have been in long- term arrears but say they have been engaging with the bank, paying some or all of what is owed and, according to one farm adviser, even offering lump sums as part of proposals to reach agreed restructurings with the bank. Read More Some of the borrowers had even received compensation from AIB in the last two years for overcharging by the bank on a tracker mortgage and are now being asked to provide updated information about the same loan and other borrowings. AIB declined to comment. However, bank sources said ongoing communication with borrowers in arrears is normal and that the level of engagement with some types of borrowers including with those potentially exposed to the impact of the Covid pandemic has increased as a precaution. A source familiar with the bank's position insisted there was no plan to bundle agricultural and SME loans up for sale, and noted that all lenders have increased their efforts to spot problems among borrowers early in order to avoid a post-Covid repeat of the arrears built up after the last crash. That includes seeking up-to-date financial details and asset valuations, the source said. Last week, AIB did sell a portfolio of 620 home loans, mostly in deep arrears, to a so-called ethical investment fund that's likely to allow ‘mortgage to rent’ deals for the borrowers. The bank is also known to be lining up bigger sales dubbed Project Oak and Project Alder, each roughly €1bn of problem mortgages and company debt respectively. Both of those sales have been in the works for some time but the final mix of affected borrowers isn’t yet known. Borrowers who have contacted the Irish Independent say the pattern of requests from the banks is focused on land outside the Dublin region where prices have only recently begun to recover back since the bottom of the market a decade ago. One adviser said where valuations have recovered to levels that would cover the debts involved, borrowers are under growing pressure to repay loans in full with alternative debt deals rejected by the bank. Read More

