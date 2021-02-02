Farming

Borrowers fear AIB data requests are a sign their debt is to be sold

Bank has written to SME owners and farmers seeking updated information

Loans: State-owned AIB has contacted SME owners and farmers seeking updated information. Photo: Julien Behal

Loans: State-owned AIB has contacted SME owners and farmers seeking updated information. Photo: Julien Behal

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

AIB sources have denied that increased requests to small business owners and farmers for detailed information in relation to valuations of land secured on boom-era debts is a signal they’re being lined up for a new mass sale to vulture funds.

A number of business borrowers and farm advisers told the Irish Independent that AIB has written to them in recent weeks seeking updated valuations on farmland, development lands and connected family homes. The bank has also requested current information of borrowers' income and other assets in the form of a standard financial statement (SFS), a form used by all of the banks to collect information about people whose loans are in arrears.

The profile of borrower includes people who took out large loans before the 2008 crash to invest in property but also have other borrowings with the bank related to their core farm or business. In some cases they also have a mortgage with the same bank on the family home.

