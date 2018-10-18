Farm Ireland
Bord Bia to make plans for the future as Brexit unknowns loom

In person: Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia

Troubling times: Bord Bia boss Tara McCarthy says a no deal Brexit will be ‘a disaster for the country and a huge problem for the food industry in Ireland’. Photo: Iain White Photography
Gavin McLoughlin

The job of Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy is to champion Ireland's food industry.

That's a task that's taken on a whole new meaning since the Brexit vote of June 2016.

Once it meant building on the solid foundation left by our long history as an agricultural exporter with deep links to the UK.

But now it's about trying to fend off decimation, with the trading relationship between the two islands set to be altered for the worse - though just how much worse is still unknown.

The change is giving fresh impetus for efforts to diversify into new markets.

The UK is still the largest market for Irish food and drink exports - with 35pc of the total in 2017. However, that was two percentage points lower than the previous year - a reflection of how growth in other markets is outpacing UK growth.

But the rate of change is not enough to fend off serious problems, particularly if there is no deal.

"The UK is our most important market for very good reasons - it's our closest neighbour and it shares a very, very strong cultural connection with us. It shares very similar food taste profiles with us - we were effectively treating the UK as a home market," Ms McCarthy says.

Many ambitious companies are still looking to grow there, she adds, but 85pc of the businesses she encounters are now seeking to diversify.

The most productive option will depend on your product. If you make alcohol, the US might be for you. If you produce pig meat, China might be the best port of call. If you think targeting Irish emigrants is a good idea, you might choose Dubai or Australia.

But if you make cheddar cheese, things get a little more complicated.

"Fifty per cent of our cheddar cheese goes to the UK and very few countries in the world eat cheddar cheese at the quantities seen in the UK," Ms McCarthy says.

Nor are other markets as mature, she adds. While British consumers appreciate a good cheddar in and of itself, other markets encounter it only as part of another dish, such as a cheeseburger.

"Some countries in Asia are starting to eat cheddar cheese, like Japan and South Korea, but they're at the very early stages of their development."

Another problem is the specialised nature of cheddar production.

"You don't build a cheese factory and say, 'What will I make today?' You purpose build cheddar factories - it's actually quite a big deal and quite a huge investment to transfer out of cheddar."

The best hope, Ms McCarthy says, is in product diversification in which many cheddar makers are already engaged, producing things such as butter or milk powders.

"You'd also imagine that if there are challenges for the UK dairy industry to their exports, you'd analyse where those exports are going and possibly at look at those opportunities for Irish dairy companies," she adds.

Exploiting such opportunities comes easier to bigger companies than smaller ones who, Ms McCarthy says, have been targeted for special support.

The assistance programmes have been focused on getting businesses to get on top of controllable factors - mapping relationships with customers, potential issues with the supply chain, or with customs.

Ms McCarthy recently spoke at a conference alongside Greencore boss Patrick Coveney, who raised the rather frightening prospect of British shelves with less fresh food, because short shelf-life imports would be spending more time in containers because of customs delays.

One area in which that might manifest itself is in mushrooms - a product with a short shelf life and an industry that has suffered badly here on foot of the fall in sterling. Queues at customs would drive costs up because of the extra fuel and staff costs involved - creating a toxic cocktail for the industry. It's a low margin, commodity product that is hugely vulnerable to adverse market swings.

Ms McCarthy is working on a new strategy for Bord Bia - with a key goal to try to put protection in place against those swings by adding extra value.

"We need to build our insight and innovation capability. We have some pockets of excellence in that and it's an area that we are investing in significantly to make sure that we capture the value that the market holds for us," she says.

"Capturing value means being associated with the customers who pay the highest price or give the longest and most sustainable return for our products. We need to move away from being associated with commodity products, through to being able to capture the value through understanding the market, to understanding the consumer."

An extra €5m awarded in the Budget will help with educating the industry in that regard - Ms McCarthy says Bord Bia has been lucky to get substantial funding from the Government.

That's in contrast to many State agencies that in recent years probably would have liked a little more help. But Brexit will be a serious leap into the unknown and €5m extra won't do much to help if things go badly wrong.

A no deal Brexit, says Ms McCarthy, will be "a disaster for Ireland as a country and it is a huge problem for our food industry. Overcoming the disaster will take all the ingenuity the industry can summon up".

Indo Business

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

