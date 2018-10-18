Bord Bia to make plans for the future as Brexit unknowns loom

Many ambitious companies are still looking to grow there, she adds, but 85pc of the businesses she encounters are now seeking to diversify.

The most productive option will depend on your product. If you make alcohol, the US might be for you. If you produce pig meat, China might be the best port of call. If you think targeting Irish emigrants is a good idea, you might choose Dubai or Australia.

But if you make cheddar cheese, things get a little more complicated.

"Fifty per cent of our cheddar cheese goes to the UK and very few countries in the world eat cheddar cheese at the quantities seen in the UK," Ms McCarthy says.

Nor are other markets as mature, she adds. While British consumers appreciate a good cheddar in and of itself, other markets encounter it only as part of another dish, such as a cheeseburger.

"Some countries in Asia are starting to eat cheddar cheese, like Japan and South Korea, but they're at the very early stages of their development."

Another problem is the specialised nature of cheddar production.

"You don't build a cheese factory and say, 'What will I make today?' You purpose build cheddar factories - it's actually quite a big deal and quite a huge investment to transfer out of cheddar."

The best hope, Ms McCarthy says, is in product diversification in which many cheddar makers are already engaged, producing things such as butter or milk powders.

"You'd also imagine that if there are challenges for the UK dairy industry to their exports, you'd analyse where those exports are going and possibly at look at those opportunities for Irish dairy companies," she adds.

Exploiting such opportunities comes easier to bigger companies than smaller ones who, Ms McCarthy says, have been targeted for special support.

The assistance programmes have been focused on getting businesses to get on top of controllable factors - mapping relationships with customers, potential issues with the supply chain, or with customs.

Ms McCarthy recently spoke at a conference alongside Greencore boss Patrick Coveney, who raised the rather frightening prospect of British shelves with less fresh food, because short shelf-life imports would be spending more time in containers because of customs delays.

One area in which that might manifest itself is in mushrooms - a product with a short shelf life and an industry that has suffered badly here on foot of the fall in sterling. Queues at customs would drive costs up because of the extra fuel and staff costs involved - creating a toxic cocktail for the industry. It's a low margin, commodity product that is hugely vulnerable to adverse market swings.

Ms McCarthy is working on a new strategy for Bord Bia - with a key goal to try to put protection in place against those swings by adding extra value.

"We need to build our insight and innovation capability. We have some pockets of excellence in that and it's an area that we are investing in significantly to make sure that we capture the value that the market holds for us," she says.

"Capturing value means being associated with the customers who pay the highest price or give the longest and most sustainable return for our products. We need to move away from being associated with commodity products, through to being able to capture the value through understanding the market, to understanding the consumer."

An extra €5m awarded in the Budget will help with educating the industry in that regard - Ms McCarthy says Bord Bia has been lucky to get substantial funding from the Government.

That's in contrast to many State agencies that in recent years probably would have liked a little more help. But Brexit will be a serious leap into the unknown and €5m extra won't do much to help if things go badly wrong.

A no deal Brexit, says Ms McCarthy, will be "a disaster for Ireland as a country and it is a huge problem for our food industry. Overcoming the disaster will take all the ingenuity the industry can summon up".

Indo Business