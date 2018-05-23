Bord Bia reject MEP's claims on Origin Green

At a recent farmer meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon, Mr Flanagan said the importation of massive quantities of feed, much of it GM feed, for the dairy and beef sectors, represented a major weakness in Bord Bia's marketing strategy.

Mr Flanagan also claimed that the Origin Green campaign enabled intensive farming interests to trade on the "green image" of Irish agriculture even though these landscapes were invariably created and maintained by the efforts of extensive farmers and those working marginal lands. However, Bord Bia insisted that its Origin Green programme was established to provide proof that Irish food and drink was produced in a sustainable manner. "The programme has over 50,000 farmer members and 339 food manufacturers and retail members. The largest farmer membership is from the beef, dairy and lamb sectors. The main feed used in these enterprises is grass and grass-based products such as silage and hay," Bord Bia said.

"At certain times of the year some concentrates are used to supplement the grass feed. While the percentage of concentrates used is a very small part of the overall diet, it is nonetheless important for both production and animal welfare," the Bord added. "The requirements in sourcing feed are clearly set out both in the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme and the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme.