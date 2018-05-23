Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 23 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bord Bia reject MEP's claims on Origin Green

Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Bord Bia has strongly rejected criticism of its Origin Green marketing campaign by Irish MEP, Luke 'Ming' Flanagan.

At a recent farmer meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon, Mr Flanagan said the importation of massive quantities of feed, much of it GM feed, for the dairy and beef sectors, represented a major weakness in Bord Bia's marketing strategy.

Mr Flanagan also claimed that the Origin Green campaign enabled intensive farming interests to trade on the "green image" of Irish agriculture even though these landscapes were invariably created and maintained by the efforts of extensive farmers and those working marginal lands.

However, Bord Bia insisted that its Origin Green programme was established to provide proof that Irish food and drink was produced in a sustainable manner. "The programme has over 50,000 farmer members and 339 food manufacturers and retail members. The largest farmer membership is from the beef, dairy and lamb sectors. The main feed used in these enterprises is grass and grass-based products such as silage and hay," Bord Bia said.

"At certain times of the year some concentrates are used to supplement the grass feed. While the percentage of concentrates used is a very small part of the overall diet, it is nonetheless important for both production and animal welfare," the Bord added.

"The requirements in sourcing feed are clearly set out both in the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme and the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme.

"It is necessary for farmers to meet these requirements to be a member of these schemes and Origin Green," Bord Bia insisted.

"The promotion of Bord Bia's Origin Green Programme reflects the fact that our main enterprises, dairy and beef, are predominately grass based and that farmers take pride in their work and the welfare of their animals. In addition, Ireland is very efficient in producing beef and dairy, the fifth lowest carbon footprint for beef production and the lowest for dairy in Europe."

Also Read

Industry figures put the total level of feed imports for the Irish livestock sector at around 1.7m tonnes for 2016. However, this figure is likely to have increased substantially in 2017 because of increased cow numbers and the poor weather during autumn and winter.

Some concerns have been raised in export markets, particularly Germany, regarding the use of GM feed in the Irish livestock sector.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
Dublin-listed Donegal Investment Group has put its speciality dairy business, Nomadic, on the block. Stock photo

Donegal puts yogurt business up for sale
'The incidence of tax arising on farm transfers or inheritances is very low'

The limits of agricultural relief - How not to get hit with a massive...
Paul Hayles (44) from Tallaght with his Irish meat in Bulgaria

Former soldier Paul Hayles on his new business selling Irish produce in...
Kepak has also announced that it will expedite its planned investment of a further €3m at McCarren Meats. Stock photo: PA

Kepak Group signs €35m five-year contract with China-based company
Stock image

AIB says family farm homes excluded from non-performing loan sale
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MEPs launch new investigation into glyphosate and herbicides


Top Stories

17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
IFA president Joe Healy warns about low levels of income. Picture: Karen Morgan

Dairy income soars as beef and sheep farms survive on support
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit
CCTV footage was captured of the theft.

CCTV footage: Brazen thieves target livestock auctioneer as family sleep in...
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on

Milk price divide now over €2,200 per month
The prototype of an autonomous weeding machine by Swiss start-up ecoRobotix is pictured during tests on a sugar beet field near Bavois, Switzerland May 18, 2018. Picture taken May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Robots fight weeds in challenge to agrochemical giants