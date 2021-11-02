Farming

exclusive Bord Bia paying €1.5m a year to rent new offices in the heart of Dublin 4 Embassy belt

Exterior of the food board's seven-storey D4 office building

The Aviva Stadium as seen from inside the new Bord Bia premises

Inside 140 Pembroke Road

Exterior of the food board's seven-storey D4 office building

Donal Buckley and Margaret Donnelly

Bord Bia will pay €1.5m a year in office rent after signing a new lease to move to one of the country’s most exclusive addresses in the heart of Dublin 4, the Farming Independent has learned.

The food board confirmed that the average annual rent on 140 Pembroke Road is €1.5m.

Bord Bia has had to move to new premises as it was unable to renew its lease on its office at Clanwilliam Court, Lower Mount Street, Dublin 2, where the landlord is de-tenanting the offices to make way for a new development.

