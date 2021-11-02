Bord Bia will pay €1.5m a year in office rent after signing a new lease to move to one of the country’s most exclusive addresses in the heart of Dublin 4, the Farming Independent has learned.

The food board confirmed that the average annual rent on 140 Pembroke Road is €1.5m.

Bord Bia has had to move to new premises as it was unable to renew its lease on its office at Clanwilliam Court, Lower Mount Street, Dublin 2, where the landlord is de-tenanting the offices to make way for a new development.

Its new lease extends for 20 years and equates to about €57.13 per sq ft for the 27,588 sq ft building, which is located in a prestigious spot almost facing the US Embassy, a prime office location.

Location

In response to questions from the Farming Independent as to whether it had considered office space elsewhere, Bord Bia said: “In finding a new location for Bord Bia’s headquarters, it was important to secure a strategic and central location, convenient for domestic and international travel.

“For this reason, Dublin was chosen as it remains the most suitable location to serve the needs of the majority of clients, stakeholders, and staff, and both domestic and international customers and buyers.”

Bord Bia also said it achieved a “competitive market rate reflective of prevailing rates payable for a building of its age and condition.”

However, research has shown that the Pembroke rent is more than three times the rent of €16.50 per sq ft which Aldi is paying on a lease it signed for offices at Millennium Park in Naas, Co Kildare, last year.

Millennium Park is also the location of a Kerry Group food research centre.

The Pembroke Road rent is also more than 3.8 times the rent recently quoted for offices in Park West in west Dublin, strategically located close to the N7 and M50 and therefore easily accessible for Dublin Airport.

However, the offices in Naas and Park West are older and are unlikely to have all of the features available in 140 Pembroke Road.

Bord Bia also said as part of the fit-out, and to reduce costs, it will be re-using existing furniture and equipment, where possible.

The Pembroke Road office has views of the Aviva Stadium and is convenient to the Intercontinental and Clayton Hotels.

Also nearby are upmarket restaurants such as Dylan McGrath’s Shelbourne Social and Roly’s Bistro.

Bord Bia says that its new headquarters will also serve as an event space for the industry, “where Bord Bia and its stakeholders will host seminars, workshops and events throughout the year… its Thinking House insight centre will also relocate to assist companies to deliver on emerging local and global consumer trends.”

All of the food board’s staff will be transferring to the new location.

There are around 150 Dublin-based staff, including permanent employees, Bord Bia Talent Academy placements, and student interns.