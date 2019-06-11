Boardroom shake-up in the offing at Ornua?

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde
Declan O'Brien

All eyes will be on Ornua's board meeting today to see if Aaron Forde will remain as chairman.

Mr Forde, who is CEO of the Sligo-based dairy co-op Aurivo, has been chairman of Ornua - and its predecessor, the Irish Dairy Board - since 2013.  Informed sources indicate that changes could be on the way today to address differences at board level which have emerged over the last nine months.

Ornua is the country's largest exporter of dairy produce, which is sold primarily under the flagship Kerrygold brand.

The business is owned by the country's dairy co-ops and its sales last year totalled more than €2bn. Ornua's boardroom differences follow the launch by Glanbia of its Truly Grass Fed dairy range in the US last autumn. This was viewed as an attempt by Glanbia to muscle in on Kerrygold's share of the lucrative US market, even though Glanbia is an Ornua shareholder and has two board members.

It's understood there have been tensions at board level in Ornua since the Glanbia move.  Ornua markets more than 60pc of the country's dairy output. The business has a global team of over 2,000, and boasts leading brands such as Kerrygold, Dubliner and Pilgrims Choice.

