Blackleg surge on southern farms blamed on weather

Blackleg is an acute, usually fatal disease of cattle and sheep, caused by soil-dwelling bacteria, which produce toxins that kill muscle tissue (necrosis).

This results in darkened areas of muscle with pockets of gas throughout the lesion and is usually fatal. Some blackleg cases present as lameness or areas of swelling, but in most cases the animals are found dead.

While the disease is not uncommon in Ireland, the Department said that the current increase might be related to recent heavy rain.