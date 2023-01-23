Farming

Bill Gates is backing startup trying to reduce emissions from livestock

Close

Keira Wright

Bill Gates has joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology startup that has plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with a lab-grown feed additive.

Breakthrough Energy Ventures LLC, led by the Microsoft Corp. founder, and Andrew Forrest's Harvest Road Group took part in a $12 million Phase 2 seed funding round for Rumin8 Pty, according to a statement Monday.

