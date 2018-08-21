Bayer vows to up its defence on Roundup lawsuits

Bayer AG has vowed to step up its defence against a wave of US lawsuits over the herbicide Roundup as it began the formal integration of Monsanto Co, acquired for $66bn (€58bn) in June.

Bayer AG has vowed to step up its defence against a wave of US lawsuits over the herbicide Roundup as it began the formal integration of Monsanto Co, acquired for $66bn (€58bn) in June.

The German drug and chemical giant said it will formally absorb the US company after selling some crop-science businesses to competitor BASF SE to resolve regulatory concerns.

Because US authorities insisted that the businesses operate separately until that sale was complete, Bayer said it previously had been barred from steering Monsanto's legal strategy.

That will now change as the stakes mount in the US battle over Roundup. Bayer is facing $289m (€254m) in damages after Monsanto lost the first court case stemming from claims that the weed killer causes cancer. Even if a judge overturns or reduces the award, the trial will probably be the first of many: More than 5,000 US residents have joined similar suits.

"Bayer did not have access to detailed internal information at Monsanto," the Leverkusen, Germany-based company said in a statement. "Today, however, Bayer also gains the ability to become actively involved in defence efforts."

The move to integrate the companies came as Bayer shares continued their slide in the wake of the court ruling, falling as much as 6.6pc on Thursday. The company lost about

€16bn ($18bn) in market value last week, after the jury's award in the Roundup case.

Bayer said it believes US courts ultimately will find that glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, wasn't responsible for the cancer of the California school groundskeeper who was the plaintiff in the recent case.