Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Bayer profit boosted by demand for seeds and weed killer

The crop science unit benefited from higher prices for everything from corn seeds to the herbicide glyphosate. Expand

Close

The crop science unit benefited from higher prices for everything from corn seeds to the herbicide glyphosate.

The crop science unit benefited from higher prices for everything from corn seeds to the herbicide glyphosate.

The crop science unit benefited from higher prices for everything from corn seeds to the herbicide glyphosate.

Tim Loh

Bayer AG posted earnings that narrowly topped estimates amid sustained demand for agricultural seeds and chemicals including the controversial weedkiller Roundup.

The German company recorded core earnings per share of €1.13 in the third-quarter, slightly higher than the €1.12 average estimate, according to a statement Tuesday. A key profit measure at the Crop Science unit rose by a third.

Most Watched

Privacy