Bayer profit boosted by demand for seeds and weed killer

Bayer AG posted earnings that narrowly topped estimates amid sustained demand for agricultural seeds and chemicals including the controversial weedkiller Roundup.

The German company recorded core earnings per share of €1.13 in the third-quarter, slightly higher than the €1.12 average estimate, according to a statement Tuesday. A key profit measure at the Crop Science unit rose by a third.

"We are right on track to achieve the full-year financial targets that we raised in August," Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann said in the statement.

Bayer said cost increases triggered by high inflation are likely to carry into 2023 -- adding that in Germany it aims to be independent from Russian gas by the end of this year. Global supply chains remain under strain, and avoiding bottlenecks is a key priority, it added.

Bayer's shares slipped about 1% in early trading. The stock is up about 14% this year, making it one of the top performers in Germany's benchmark DAX Index.

The crop science unit benefited from higher prices for everything from corn seeds to the herbicide glyphosate. Demand was particular strong in Latin America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa -- helping offset slowing sales in North America, where farmers planted fewer crops this summer amid drought conditions.

Bayer still needs to show that its momentum is sustainable as the company faces increased competition in the market for soybeans.

Nubeqa Sales

The pharma division posted fast growth for new cancer drug Nubeqa, a key plank in the company's strategy to stay competitive as blockbuster medicines Xarelto, a bloodthinner, and Eylea, for eye care, face more competition. Xarelto sales are already falling, thanks to a setback in China and a patent expiration in Brazil.

The consumer health division recorded growth thanks above all to higher demand for cough and cold products.

Baumann is under pressure to show that his vision for the company -- combining divisions for crops, drugs and consumer health -- makes sense. Bayer's supervisory board has quietly started the search for a successor, raising the prospect of an early departure, Bloomberg News reported in September, citing people familiar with the matter.

The CEO has survived shareholder frustration and legal turmoil since becoming CEO in May 2016, after he spearheaded the acquisition of crop science giant Monsanto. The record German takeover became a legal headache, with Bayer setting aside an estimated $16 billion to cover lawsuits that claim Roundup causes cancer.

The company is also grappling with an increasing problem related to US plaintiffs blaming their illnesses on exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, another legacy Monsanto product.

Bloomberg.