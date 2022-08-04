Bayer lifts forecast amid sustained boom in farming prices

Bayer's crop science unit is now an earnings motor, boosted by higher prices for everything from corn seeds to the herbicide glyphosate.

Bayer AG raised its earnings forecast for the year amid higher prices for agriculture seeds and chemicals including the controversial weedkiller Roundup.

The German company now expects core earnings per share of about €7.30, up from the previous target of 7 euros, it said in a statement Thursday. Sales will probably reach as much as €48 billion, also above the prior target.

Bayer's crop science unit is now an earnings motor, boosted by higher prices for everything from corn seeds to the herbicide glyphosate. That's improved the standing of Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann, who's been repeatedly rebuked for his controversial takeover of Monsanto.

Profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates last quarter but the future remains complicated for Bayer, which has long argued that its diversified business model -- encompassing everything from corn seeds to cancer therapies to over-the-counter skincare products -- makes sense.

The company needs to get beyond the mountain of U.S. litigation claiming that Roundup can cause cancer, which Bayer denies. The U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected the company's appeal on the matter and Bayer faces tough court battles in the coming weeks.

Bayer inherited Roundup in its controversial takeover of Monsanto. It has repeatedly told investors that it should be able to get beyond the lawsuits for $16 billion or less. Investors will scrutinize the coming jury trials to make sure that figure looks reasonable.

For now, Bayer appears to have momentum on several fronts. While agriculture commodity prices have come down from their highs in April, they remain much higher than they were for much of the past decade -- and there are signs that the prices will stay "higher for longer," Sebastian Bray, an analyst at Berenberg, said by email.

