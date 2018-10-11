Barnier issues Ireland border warning over agricultural goods after Brexit

Existing checks on agricultural goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland would have to increase ten-fold after Brexit, the EU's chief negotiator has said - an ultimatum likely to enrage unionists and eurosceptics.

Existing checks on agricultural goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland would have to increase ten-fold after Brexit, the EU's chief negotiator has said - an ultimatum likely to enrage unionists and eurosceptics.

Speaking to business leaders in Brussels, Michel Barnier laid out new details about the EU's updated plan to find a solution to the Irish border issue.

Intensification of checks is highly unlikely to be accepted by the DUP, who have said they will use their crucial Commons votes against any deal that treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK.

Mr Barnier said customs and VAT details could be filled out online by traders and that the only physical checks needed for them would be the scanning of a barcode on a ferry across the Irish Sea or at a port.

He said such checks "already exist in many EU member states, such as between mainland Spain and the Canary Islands".

The negotiator also said the EU believed regulatory compliance checks for industrial goods could be carried out at the premises of businesses.

But Mr Barnier warned that so-called phytosanitary checks on live animals and other agricultural products had to be carried out at the border, and would have to apply to 100% of all imports. Some of these checks already exist, but they are only conducted as spot-checks and applied to just 10% of imports.

"EU rules are very clear: such checks must happen at the border because of food safety and animal health reasons," he told business leaders.