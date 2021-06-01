Bank official backs lending to young farmers as dairy drives land sales

Banks are not cautious of lending to young farmers, according to Bank of Ireland, as dairy farmers continue to drive lending in the agri sector.

The Head of Agri with Bank of Ireland, Eoin Lowry, said: “There is a lot of pent-up demand for land too due to lack of supply and there is a trend among dairy farmers in particular to reduce their exposure to leased land, and we’re seeing a significant trend of dairy farmers who are renting land to buy land.”

The biggest driver is still dairy, he said, but the sentiment has improved across farming.

“We are in a commodity bull-run at the moment and the mood among farmers is positive, and that’s when they invest in their farm,” he said.

He added there is still an appetite among dairy farmers to grow and stated the bank is “very comfortable in lending to young farmers”.

However, Mr Lowry pointed out that increased environmental regulations coming down the track are “very much” on the bank’s radar.

“We’re lending for periods of up to 20 years to farmers, so we have to be very cognisant of the changes and the challenges that are ahead, given that a third of emissions are coming from agriculture.

“We’re absolutely considering the environmental footprint of farms and what we would like to see is that there is an environmental measurement or metric available on farms.

“This is something the industry needs to work towards.”

But he said the bank has engaged with processors and are comfortable they can take what milk their members will supply.

On Brexit, he said while it is less of an immediate challenge facing the industry than CAP and environmental issues, which have a much bigger impact on farm productivity, efficiency and income, increased regulatory processes from October will make it more challenging for food-exporting companies.

“Trading will become more difficult, but the impact on price exposure will be limited for farmers here.”

However, he said the evidence to date is that the UK is continuing to pursue a cheap food policy, with a recent trade deal with New Zealand.