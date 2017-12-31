Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 1 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bad news about working from home may have a silver lining

While home working has benefited companies through increased productivity and reduced costs, experts are now saying that creativity and innovation have suffered
While home working has benefited companies through increased productivity and reduced costs, experts are now saying that creativity and innovation have suffered
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Like most farmers I work from home and spend much of every day alone. Over the last number of decades the wonders of modern technology have made it possible for people like me to work away from 'the big office' and to base themselves where they like.

Many large companies have been encouraging home working and this has proved to be a win-win for the companies, for the workers and for the communities in which they live, especially rural ones.

In a fascinating article in Quartz, a New York-based news website, Sarah Kessler tracks the development of 'remote' or home working to the '80s when companies like IBM pursued this as a policy, with the result that by 2009 up to 40pc of its workforce was working from home. Quoting IBM sources, Ms Kessler says the company reduced its office space by 78m square feet, thus saving about $100m annually in the US.

However, it appears that change might be afoot and a return to 'the office' or a communal base could be in prospect for many whose commute currently takes less than a minute. While home working has benefited companies through increased productivity and reduced costs, experts are now saying that creativity and innovation have suffered. For innovation and creativity to thrive, apparently direct human interaction with people engaged in the same or similar projects is vital.

I work from home and I believe that one can be more productive in this environment. Working by yourself you are fully concentrated on the task in hand and, believe it or not, there are few distractions.

Not too long ago a friend who was visiting overnight did his morning's work at my house, leaving after lunch for a meeting in the locality. I couldn't help but notice how much time he spent on the phone dealing with issues that were peripheral to his work, much of it concerning 'office politics'.

Over lunch I admitted to eavesdropping and asked if the kind of interaction I had overheard was typical of his day. He said it was, but he still managed to get done what he needed to do. In my estimation the job in question would have taken an hour, but three hours of time were consumed.

The technology that allows for home working has been hugely beneficial to rural communities in that it has enabled lots of people to live and work in rural areas, and the developments have gone some way towards levelling the playing pitch in terms of job opportunities.

Also Read

Home working makes a huge contribution to the reduction of the commuter's carbon footprint and is also great for the quality of family life. It means there is a presence in the house almost every day with someone at home to handle emergencies like the forgotten geography book or the hurling gear.

Despite all these benefits, it appears innovation has suffered: while home-workers do what is expected of them more efficiently and at lower cost, groups of human beings are more likely to do new things. The buzzword is now 'co-location' bringing workers together, maybe not quite back to the office but back to shared spaces where human interaction will lead to greater creativity.

In her Quartz article, Ms Kessler quotes John Sullivan, a professor of management at San Francisco State University. Writing two years ago, he contrasted the home-work strategy of IBM with the office-based strategy of Facebook and Apple. At that time Apple and Facebook made around $2m per employee, while the IBM figure was $200,000.

Sullivan thinks working together in person is one of the keys to innovation, saying: "It turns out the value of innovation is so strong that it trumps any productivity gain. ((Remote work) was a great strategy for the '90s and the '80s, but not for 2015."

Indeed studies have shown that chance meetings on corridors or at the 'water-cooler' lead to new ideas and problem solving.

So where does all this leave the home-worker in the box room, the farmer in the field and the rural community that hoped technology was the path to rural jobs growth?

In recent decades the development of discussion groups has been invaluable to farmers. These are places and spaces where new ideas and innovations can be discussed and where problems can be shared and solved. However, farming continues to be a lone and a lonely occupation. In many ways technology is making it even more so as it becomes easier for one person to manage and run larger farming enterprises.

Farmers need to take note of what is happening in industry and seek to benefit from the thinking that is emerging. Innovation is key to progress and if the most innovative spaces are found where people work together then farmers need to 'beef-up' the discussion group model and increase the opportunities for farmers to gather.

Rural communities need to grasp the opportunities offered by the new thinking. 'Co-location' does not necessarily mean a return to the big office in the big city: it means gathering people in small groups where they can work in close proximity. Indeed Enterprise Ireland has taken the co-location notion on board and is offering support and expertise to groups and individuals willing to explore this.

Rural communities and rural property owners have buildings and facilities that are unused or underused and would make ideal co-working spaces. Admittedly services such as broadband can be appalling but hope, expectation and demand rather than resignation will drive change in this area.

The clouds gathering over home-working may have plenty of silver lining.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Bryan Davis from Solar Pump Solutions was the Young Innovator and Overall Innovation Arena awards winner. Photo: Gerry Mooney

How this young entrepreneur was a double winner for his ideas
'I have come across cases where the information on a client's credit report was incorrect'

What information is available to others about your finances?
Stock photo

Protective disclosure made over alleged food safety breaches at meat company

Farmer refused planning planning permission for new farm gates
Stock photo

'Everything is gone' in the midwest land market
The 46ac farm in Raharney, Co Westmeath sold to an agent acting in trust for a local farmer

Farm with tillage potential makes €7,000/ac
The flagship deal of the year was the €10m paid for Westport House which stands on 455ac

Sales surge: The top end of the country homes market is booming again


Top Stories

Paddy Towey at his farm in Shannon Harbour, Co Offaly. Photograph: James Flynn/APX

The only reason this man is still farming is because there is no one to buy his...
The Mitsubishi Outlander

What SUV options are available for farm families on tight budgets?
Edmond Harty is the CEO and technical director of Dairymaster, a milking equipment manufacturer. Its global headquarters are in Causeway, County Kerry. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

Ireland's 'Silicon valley for cows' - where rocket technology is used to monitor...
Right to left: Patsy and Anne Carrucan with their daughter Niamh, son Kevin and daughter-in-law Noirín. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'Farming in places like the Burren is more than just about food production'

Imagine a bank that's there for the public good, the stakeholders not...
Donal McCarthy (left) in his forestry plantation.

'I have no regrets about planting forestry' - 70-cow dairy farmer
The Toyota Prius

Petrol or diesel? Hybrid or electric? What's the best fuel choice for you?