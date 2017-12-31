Bad news about working from home may have a silver lining

Like most farmers I work from home and spend much of every day alone. Over the last number of decades the wonders of modern technology have made it possible for people like me to work away from 'the big office' and to base themselves where they like.

Many large companies have been encouraging home working and this has proved to be a win-win for the companies, for the workers and for the communities in which they live, especially rural ones.

In a fascinating article in Quartz, a New York-based news website, Sarah Kessler tracks the development of 'remote' or home working to the '80s when companies like IBM pursued this as a policy, with the result that by 2009 up to 40pc of its workforce was working from home. Quoting IBM sources, Ms Kessler says the company reduced its office space by 78m square feet, thus saving about $100m annually in the US. However, it appears that change might be afoot and a return to 'the office' or a communal base could be in prospect for many whose commute currently takes less than a minute. While home working has benefited companies through increased productivity and reduced costs, experts are now saying that creativity and innovation have suffered. For innovation and creativity to thrive, apparently direct human interaction with people engaged in the same or similar projects is vital.

I work from home and I believe that one can be more productive in this environment. Working by yourself you are fully concentrated on the task in hand and, believe it or not, there are few distractions. Not too long ago a friend who was visiting overnight did his morning's work at my house, leaving after lunch for a meeting in the locality. I couldn't help but notice how much time he spent on the phone dealing with issues that were peripheral to his work, much of it concerning 'office politics'.