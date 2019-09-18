Backstop is not a ‘makey up’ problem to frustrate Brexit – Coveney

The backstop is not a ‘makey up’ problem Ireland is using to frustrate Brexit with, the Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said.

The backstop is not a ‘makey up’ problem Ireland is using to frustrate Brexit with, the Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships today, the Tanaiste said “what we are trying to do is to be honest and we have a real problem and it needs a solution that is real and stands up to scrutiny. We have a solution and it’s called the backstop. If someone wants to remove that they have to replace it with something else.”

He said the solidarity across Europe on it is “absolute” and “the reason we have such solidarity across all of Europe on this is because the truth does not lie. This is a real problem. It’s not a makey up problem that we are trying to frustrate Brexit with.”

Current negotiations, he said, are not a comfortable space to be in, but “we are writing history here”.

“This is going to determine the relationship between Britain and Ireland, the relationship north south and the relationship with the EU and the UK for a lifetime to come. That’s why we need to hold out and be firm and honest about our position as to why, for a deal that’s fair for everyone. And why Ireland cannot essentially be brushed aside at the end of this process to try to get a deal that works for everyone else.”

The issue, he said, can only be solved with reasonable solutions. We cannot kick a can down the road with flowery language around effort and goodwill, he said.

“But you have to trust us that we are holding out for good reason here. Too much compromise is going to result in too many problems that we will be living with for years to come.”

He also said he is conscious the agri-food sector is particularly vulnerable to the disruption and fall out of a no-deal scenario and that the Government is designing a budget over the next three weeks that can, if necessary allow, them put significant financial resources in place to be able to help the sector through the disruption of a no deal if it comes to that.

“I don’t want to promise an infinite number or blank cheque. That’s not how this works. But we are very aware of the pressures for agriculture and the essential role of agriculture in rural Ireland. This Government, if it comes to that, won’t be found wanting in terms of the supports that will need to be put in place.”

Online Editors