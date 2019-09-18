Backstop is not a ‘makey up’ problem to frustrate Brexit – Coveney

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney
The Tanaiste Simon Coveney
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The backstop is not a ‘makey up’ problem Ireland is using to frustrate Brexit with, the Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships today, the Tanaiste said “what we are trying to do is  to be honest and we have a real problem and it needs a solution that is real and stands up to scrutiny. We have a solution and it’s called the backstop. If someone wants to remove that they have to replace it with something else.”

He said the solidarity across Europe on it is “absolute” and “the reason we have such solidarity across all of Europe on this is because the truth does not lie. This is a real problem. It’s not a makey up problem that we are trying to frustrate Brexit with.”

Current negotiations, he said, are not a comfortable space to be in, but “we are writing history here”.

“This is going to determine the relationship between Britain and Ireland, the relationship north south and the relationship with the EU and the UK for a lifetime to come. That’s why we need to hold out and be firm and honest about our position as to why, for a deal that’s fair for everyone. And why Ireland cannot essentially be brushed aside at the end of this process to try to get a deal that works for everyone else.”

The issue, he said, can only be solved with reasonable solutions. We cannot kick a can down the road with flowery language around effort and goodwill, he said.

“But you have to trust us that we are holding out for good reason here. Too much compromise is going to result in too many problems that we will be living with for years to come.”

He also said he is conscious the agri-food sector is particularly vulnerable to the disruption and fall out of a no-deal scenario and that the Government is designing a budget over the next three weeks that can, if necessary allow, them put significant financial resources in place to be able to help the sector through the disruption of a no deal if it comes to that. 

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“I don’t want to promise an infinite number or blank cheque. That’s not how this works. But we are very aware of the pressures for agriculture and the essential role of agriculture in rural Ireland. This Government, if it comes to that, won’t be found wanting in terms of the supports that will need to be put in place.”

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Angry farmers to face off with NZ's Fonterra over financial woes
Eyes on the prize: Rachel Gallagher with her prize-winning heifer at the Milford Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson

Prices could collapse, mart managers tell protesters

Darragh McCullough: 'It's been death by a thousand cuts for beef farming over...
Field trip: James Robertson who is visiting this year’s Ploughing contest

'Irish dairying is going through a similar growth stage as New Zealand a decade...

Trade 'on fire' at dispersal sale of leading Charolais herd
Pictured at Carnew mart, auctioneer David Quinn.

Dairy farmers driving rising demand for land leases
Stock Image

Knackeries to reopen after agreement with Department


Top Stories

Beef Plan Movement co Chair Hugh Doyle

Dawn looking at legal proceedings against Beef Plan Chairman
Hill of Golf: There will be wide interest in this 74ac non-residential tillage farm in west Waterford

74 acres on west Waterford's Hill of Gold at €10k/ac
File photo

Problems face those with factory sheep
Jack Frisby and his wife Mairead.

‘How could I ask my son to give up his job to go farming?’
Field day: Tara O’Haire from Longford at the Ploughing in Fenagh, Co Carlow. Picture: David Conachy

Farmers urged to end pickets as beef supplies running low
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Farmers fear ruin as Germany pushes for cuts in EU spending
(stock photo)

€168.5 million in payments issue under 2019 ANC Scheme