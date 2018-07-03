Farm Ireland
Tuesday 3 July 2018

Axa set to go head-to-head with FBD on farm insurance

AXA Insurance looks set to shake up the farm insurance market with the launch of a new farm insurance division. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Ellie Donnelly

AXA Insurance looks set to shake up the farm insurance market with the launch of a new farm insurance division.

The division, which is due to officially launch today, is being headed up by Christy Doherty, the former head of Farm and Business at FBD.

The farm insurance market has been largely dominated by FBD Insurance, with members of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) entitled to discounts with the Dublin-headquartered insurer.

AXA Insurance, which has over 50 branches here, currently offers a large range of insurance products to consumers including car, home, travel and small business insurance.

The company claims to offer the highest no claims discount rate for car insurance in the country.

Online Editors

