Farm incomes are estimated to have declined by 15pc relative to the record level of 2017 but recovery is forecast for 2019, according to Teagasc economists.

Farm incomes are estimated to have declined by 15pc relative to the record level of 2017 but recovery is forecast for 2019, according to Teagasc economists.

Average farm incomes declined by 15pc in 2018 but some growth is on the horizon for 2019- Teagasc

Economists at the Teagasc Outlook event in Dublin today told delegates that the adverse weather that blighted agricultural production earlier this year has had a significant negative impact on Irish farm income in 2018.

In their newly released Outlook 2019 report, Teagasc economists estimate that average farm income in 2018 fell by 15pc relative to the record level in 2017.

The largest reductions are likely to have occurred on dairy farms, where the average income reduction in 2018 is estimated to be 22pc.

Farms that are highly stocked and operating on light soils, particularly those in the south east, are likely to have been worst affected by the drought conditions.

Dairy, beef and sheep farms also saw a substantial increase in their expenditure on feed in 2018. Feed expenditure is estimated to have increased by about 50pc on average Irish dairy farms.

The long winter led to increased early season production costs in 2018 due to delayed turn out of animals to grass. In turn, the extensive drought during the summer led to a collapse in grass growth and meant that farmers had to use additional concentrate feeding.

Fears of a large scale winter fodder shortage have been averted by autumn weather conditions that were highly favourable to grass growth and grass utilisation. Good autumn conditions also facilitated late season silage production.