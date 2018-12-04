Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 4 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Average farm incomes declined by 15pc in 2018 but some growth is on the horizon for 2019- Teagasc

Margaret Donnelly and Claire Fox

Farm incomes are estimated to have declined by 15pc relative to the record level of 2017 but recovery is forecast for 2019, according to Teagasc economists.

Economists at the Teagasc Outlook event in Dublin today told delegates that the adverse weather that blighted agricultural production earlier this year has had a significant negative impact on Irish farm income in 2018.

In their newly released Outlook 2019 report, Teagasc economists estimate that average farm income in 2018 fell by 15pc relative to the record level in 2017.

The largest reductions are likely to have occurred on dairy farms, where the average income reduction in 2018 is estimated to be 22pc.

Farms that are highly stocked and operating on light soils, particularly those in the south east, are likely to have been worst affected by the drought conditions.

Dairy, beef and sheep farms also saw a substantial increase in their expenditure on feed in 2018.  Feed expenditure is estimated to have increased by about 50pc on average Irish dairy farms.

The long winter led to increased early season production costs in 2018 due to delayed turn out of animals to grass. In turn, the extensive drought during the summer led to a collapse in grass growth and meant that farmers had to use additional concentrate feeding. 

Fears of a large scale winter fodder shortage have been averted by autumn weather conditions that were highly favourable to grass growth and grass utilisation.  Good autumn conditions also facilitated late season silage production.

Also Read

Tillage farmers had serious difficulty with spring sown crops in 2018, with yields well down on normal. However, yields of winter crops were not affected to the same extent.  Cereal and straw prices at harvest in Ireland increased substantially on 2017 levels due to limited supplies.

Output prices in the drystock sector should remain relatively stable, while a slight reduction in milk prices and a more substantial reduction in cereal prices are forecast.

While they did not have to face the challenges presented by the poor weather in 2018, pig farms saw margins squeezed by a severe drop in pig prices at a time of rising feed costs.

Economists said that pig prices should recover in 2019. Output prices in the drystock sector should remain relatively stable, while a slight reduction in milk prices and a more substantial reduction in cereal prices are forecast.

With the assumption that weather returns to normal in 2019, there should be a major reduction in feed expenditure on grassland farms, which will help to lift margins in the dairy, beef and sheep sectors.

 In terms of other inputs, the main concern in 2019 will be an increase in fertiliser prices, with less movement likely for feed and fuel prices.  Some dairy and drystock farms will have a need to re-build fodder reserves in 2019.

Better weather should lead to a recovery in yields in the cereals sector, but the outlook for tillage margins will depend on harvest prices in 2019. Current expectations are that cereal prices in 2019 will be lower.

Overall, this should lead to an 8pc increase in the average farm income in 2019, with income set to recover on dairy and drystock farms. In spite of a return to trend yields, lower prices and rising costs are forecast to lead to a fall in tillage farm incomes in 2019

With higher pig prices, pig producers should see a rise in margins in 2019 from the exceptionally low levels observed in 2018.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Outside of Co Wicklow, there was no evidence of deer being a source of spread of infection. Picture: Damien Eagers.

TB proposals will 'stigmatise' farmers and devalue stock

Australian sheep exporters to stop shipments to Middle East for 3 months...
Patrick Coveney, Greencore CEO

Greencore operating profit grows 1.7pc as company focuses on core UK market
Ireland

Eye in the sky technology set to replace farm inspections
John McNamara and his family were awarded the overall prize at the Grassland Farmer of the Year awards.

Dairy pair named Grassland Farmers of the Year
Black and white cows on farmland

Farm incomes for 2019 to be outlined by Teagasc
China and the United States agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire in a months-long trade war that has roiled global markets and halted sales of U.S. soybeans to the world’s top buyer.

China grain traders await lower tariffs before US return