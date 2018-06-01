Aussie invention promises to 'revolutionise' supplementary feeding

An innovative Aussie approach to livestock feeding is beginning to take hold in Ireland thanks to the efforts of Kilkenny-based distributors Dairy Direct.

An innovative Aussie approach to livestock feeding is beginning to take hold in Ireland thanks to the efforts of Kilkenny-based distributors Dairy Direct.

The novel feeding mechanism uses the animal’s saliva producing capacity to control overall feed intakes.

In essence, the 3in1 Advantage Feeder adopts a ‘little and often’ approach to the animal feeding process. “This feeder system revolutionises supplementary feeding. It forces the animal to work a little harder in order to lick out the feed, using up its saliva production in the process. As the animal’s mouth dries up it loses interest in feed and returns to graze,” Kathryn Kenneally of Dairy Direct explained.

“The stock graze for up to two hours between visits to the feeder to allow the natural saliva glands to build back up, thus visiting the feeder approximately 12 times in 24 hours,” Ms Kenneally added. Stainless steel components within the feeder determine the amount of feed that is accessed and consumed. The feeder holds all types of ration from wholegrain, to a coarse ration or pellet.