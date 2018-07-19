Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 19 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Aurivo unveils investment programme worth €48m

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Donal O’Donovan

Aurivo, the agri-foods business behind brands including Connacht Gold and Donegal Creameries, is to launch a €48m, five-year, capital investment programme.

Co-operatively owned Aurivo is one of the biggest food producers in the west of Ireland, and was among the potential bidders for cross-border rival LacPatrick, losing out to Lakeland Diaries.

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde said the business remains a potential consolidator in the sector, but is also pursuing its own strategic plan, focused on the investment programme.

The plan includes a €26m investment to boost capacity at the Aurivo Dairy Ingredients plant in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. In addition, a €7m investment is planned for a liquid milk processing facility in Killygordon, Co Donegal, and €10m is earmarked for the Homeland retail business, including new store openings in the north.

The programme is being funded from a mix of retained earnings, a banking syndicate of AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank and capital from the society membership, Mr Forde said. The investment has also been supported through Enterprise Ireland. It is aimed at ensuring capacity to support growth in oversees markets in particular, where there is “fantastic demand” across markets, Mr Forde said. 

The investment will see milk-processing increase by 25pc, to 500 million litres annually by 2022 and dairy ingredients capacity increase by 50pc.

“This is all about working to achieve our vision to outperform our peers by becoming leaders in our chosen markets, regionally, nationally and internationally,” he said.

Key Aurivo export products include butter – sold under the Kerry Gold brand mainly to continental Europe – notably Germany – as well as the US; and enriched milk powder which is marketed in African and Middle Eastern markets as an adult nutrition product.

Also Read

In relation to potential mergers, Mr Forde said Aurivo had looked at LacPatrick and has “an open mind around consolidation”.

“We have our strategic plan and we’d look to people where there are mutual benefits.”

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

President of ICMSA Pat McCormack on his Tipperary farm

Farmer nerves "jangling" on fodder and Brexit 'crash out'
More than half of all sites considered to pose the greatest risk of breaching pollution regulations are involved in the food and drink sector. Stock image. GettyImages

Agri-food industry must clean up its act, says EPA
Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile

Around 1000 full time customs and veterinary inspectors to be employed...
 Stock photo

Vet challenges removal over wearing of Donald Trump mask while...
Department of Agriculture figures confirm a 23pc lift in the number of cows killed.

Dairy farmers facing delays on cull cow slaughter
Fine 166ac holding at Hughestown, Baltinglass located 3km from the town

Local farmer wins the day at 166ac Wicklow farm auction

Winter wheat prices to hit €170-175 per tonne as dairy farmers buy...