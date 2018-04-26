Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 26 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Aurivo sees merger with Border co-op LacPatrick as Brexit bulwark

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde says it has a ‘strong track record’
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde says it has a ‘strong track record’
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

North-west based Aurivo Co-op believes a potential link-up with LacPatrick Dairies would deliver a strong Brexit buffer for both businesses.

The dairy and agri-business has seen turnover increase 9pc to €426m in 2017, while operating profits were up 10pc at €3.9m.

Aaron Forde, CEO of Aurivo, said it was well-positioned with a €48m five-year business investment plan in place that would see it expand its milk-drying facilities at Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, expand their liquid milk facilities in Killygordon, Co Donegal and also invest in the feed milling side of the agri-business.

It is among the four businesses - including Glanbia, Lakeland Dairies and Northern-Ireland based Dale Farms - that has expressed an interest in LacPatrick Dairies after the Border region co-op recently signalled it was looking at "strategic options" to consolidate.

Mr Forde pointed out they have an intermingled supply base in Northern Ireland, complementary milk pools and product portfolios. "A key strength is they are also very active in African markets. They have well-invested assets north of the Border with a new drier at Artigarvan and they have some good assets on the butter side," he said. "We have our own Brexit plan but a joined Aurivo and LacPatrick would be in a strong position from a Brexit point of view."

Mr Forde stressed they have a strong "track record" in delivering for their member farmers and "see ourselves in a strong position to do the same for a combined base". He said they have not yet seen the balance sheet of LacPatrick but were approaching it with "confidence" but also "cognisant" of the risks.

A spokesman for LacPatrick said it is a "profitable" co-op and is in a position of "strategic strength" after a €40m investment in a state-of-the-art dairy technology centre in Artigarvan, Co Tyrone last year.

It is understood a couple of dozen suppliers in the North served contract termination notices following the recent milk price cut by LacPatrick.

Also Read

Aurivo pointed out in its financial results for 2017 that it was a record year as its milk pool increased to 420 million litres, which helped drive sales in its dairy ingredients business up 41pc to €143.5m. Its net debt in the period reduced from €16.6m to €5.7m last year.

There has been strong demand in the Middle East and Africa for its enriched milk powders, with a new brand - Forto - launched in Nigeria.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Business

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

IFA president Joe Healy (left) and Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman, at a media briefing yesterday. Photo: Karen Morgan

'Faceless vulture funds hell-bent on destroying families,' says the IFA
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU dangles Brexit carrot if Britain changes mind and stays in customs...
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia reports ‘positive’ first quarter despite currency...
LacPatrick chief executive Gabriel D’Arcy

Domestic, overseas suitors eyeing up LacPatrick deal
Glanbia's €185m processing facility at Belview

Ireland leads the way on milk processor investment
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Farmer concern over reports signaling 6pc CAP budget cut
Arla, headquartered in Denmark, said it delivered a 27.4pc increase in the pre-paid milk price to its owners last year.

Dairy firm Arla launches cost-cutting plan after Brexit hit


Top Stories

 Stock photo

Additional charge against alleged rural farmhouse burglars - judge tells...
Stock picture

Gardaí probe ‘assault’ by IFA member

Error in parentage of one-fifth of animals
Phil Hogan

Hogan stands firm on Mercosur as EU delists Brazilian suppliers
 Stock photo

Farmer given one month to begin cleaning-up yard
Young baby spring lambs and sheep

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence
Stock Image

Concern over changes to farm-to-farm movement certificates