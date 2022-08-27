Aurivo in deal with Arrabawn to purchase liquid milk sales

The Board of Directors at Arrabawn has confirmed that it has decided to accept an offer from Aurivo to purchase Arrabawn’s liquid milk sales book.

Arrabawn has also clarified that the site in Kilconnell is not included in the sale, with the processor looking at options for alternative use and that all sales employees are to transfer with the business.

The deal is subject to due diligence and approval from the Competition Authority and it is anticipated that processing at the plant will continue until summer 2023.

Arrabawn said in a statement that their “priority is to support all employees and suppliers during the transition” and that “milk supply and upcoming liquid milk contracts will not be impacted by this decision.”

Reacting to the news, Roscommon–Galway TD Denis Naughten described the decision by the board as a huge blow to east Galway.

“Over recent years there has been significant investment in the plant which handles the liquid milk operations for Arrabawn Dairies who supply own brand milk to many retailers throughout the country and the loss of this competitor will also have a longer-term impact on consumer milk prices,” Mr Naughten said.

“Following a meeting with local Councillors Tim Broderick and Evelyn Parsons yesterday on the threat to the Kilconnell plant, I have sought a meeting with Minister Charlie McConalogue and we now hope to explore all possible options to retain processing capacity and employment in the village of Kilconnell.”

Roscommon–Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has said Arrabawn has a moral obligation to the people of Kilconnell and the surrounding areas to support job replacement efforts.

“The sale of the liquid milk book by Arrabawn to Aurivo will no doubt shock dairy farmers who have invested in their enterprises to ensure that the Kilconnell plant was provided with sufficient milk supplies all year,” Mr Fitzmaurice said.

“Efforts need to be redoubled by the Government and all agencies to realise the full potential of every single asset, both state-owned and private, in the region.

“There is no magic wand when it comes to job creation in rural Ireland but with hard work and sincere commitment from the Government, there are opportunities which can and must be seized,” the Roscommon–Galway TD said.