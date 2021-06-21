Farming

At play in the fields of gold: climate change brings opportunity and challenges for Origin Enterprises

Seán Coyle, chief executive of Origin Enterprises Expand

Dan White Email

Origin Enterprises has in recent years consistently promised more than it has delivered. And this year looks like being no exception, with chilly spring forcing the company to lower its earnings guidance to analysts.

Origin released its third quarter trading update on Wednesday. After a truly horrific 2020 (Origin’s financial year-end is July 31), 2021 is looking considerably better for the group. Total sales at Origin fell by 3.3pc to €1.17bn in the nine months to the end of April.

Following the publication of the trading update, Origin is now guiding full-year earnings per share of between 34c and 36c. While this would represent a major improvement on 2020’s 25.69c, it was still marginally down on the 37c consensus of analysts’ estimates before the publication of the update.

