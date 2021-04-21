As Co-op's dairy buyout talks end as Kerry Group weighs up other options

Rumours persist that an alternative offer has been made for Kerry Group's dairy arm after the food and ingredients giant rebuffed an offer from Kerry Co-op to buy the business.

Last Thursday Kerry Group said negotiations with Kerry Co-Op over a potential sale of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland the UK have been suspended.

It is understood that a bid proposal from the Co-op fell short of what management at Kerry Group were seeking.

Kerry Co-op are believed to have offered Kerry Group in the region of €800 million to purchase the Group's dairy Business.

The deal on offer would have seen see Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group form a temporary 'joint venture' company to run the dairy business, with the co-op initially taking a 60 per cent stake and eligible to buy Kerry Group out of the business over the subsequent three to five years.

Negotiations had been ongoing for several months though the proposal had caused a significant split among Co-op shareholders, many of whom were strongly opposed to the proposed deal.

Much of the opposition centred on the fact that the Co-op purchase would be part funded by a 'haircut' on the Kerry Co-op Redemption Scheme.

This would effectively entail a significant reduction in the share conversion ratio when Kerry Co-op shares are converted into Kerry Group shares, a move which could have major financial ramifications for many Co-op shareholders.

Kerry Co-op has a 12.3 per cent shareholding in Kerry Group, which is valued at around €2.5 billion.

A bid to get the deal over the line without holding a ballot of Co-op shareholders also provoked significant anger. The Kerryman also understands that moves are afoot amongst milk suppliers and shareholders to try and bring about a Special General Meeting of the Kerry Co-op board.

Last week, just days before Kerry Group's announcement that the deal was off the table, it was widely reported that a third party had entered the equation and tabled an alternative offer for Kerry Group's dairy operations.

Kerry Group said it is still conducting a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK, but confirmed that talks with Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited in relation to a potential transaction have been suspended.

In its statement - which leaves the door open to future talks with Kerry Co-op - Kerry Group suggested that talks with an alternative buyer are not imminent, even though it is still considering options for the dairy business.

"While the strategic review continues, there is no certainty that this will lead to a transaction and a further update on the strategic review process will be communicated later this year," Kerry Group said.

The possibility that a third party could coming in to buy the dairy business is likely to add further strain to the already tense relations between the farmer-owned co-op and stock market-listed Kerry Group who have been in dispute for several years over milk prices.

Amongst the milk suppliers and shareholders that would have been affected by the proposed deal was Tarbert man Tom Enright.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Mr Enright said he "wasn't disappointed" that negotiations had been suspended.

"From the limited amount of information we had - and that was part of the problem - it did not sound like a good deal for farmers," Mr Enright said. "We were very worried that the Co-op board were not going to give suppliers or shareholders a vote on the issue. "I would have been a long-time supporter of the current board and chair, and was willing to give them a bit of wriggle room to see what they would come up with, but the [Project Seafield] document released was ludicrous and not in the best interests of anyone involved, in my opinion - for except Kerry Group.

"The general tone was so one-sided. We were obliged to buy the remaining 40 per cent within five years, at the current price plus interest, and if we defaulted, we stood to lose 100 per cent."

Mr Enright said that in the event that future talks do take place between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op, he said that shareholders must be guaranteed to have a vote on any deal that's on the table: "It cannot be a situation where you'd spend hundreds of millions of people's money without them having a say."