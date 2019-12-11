Are we on the cusp of another agricultural revolution?

A US think-tank is predicting that the rise of new food technologies will lead to a 50pc decline in cow numbers and a collapse of cattle farming in North America, reports Declan O'Brien

Future of food?: Report predicts that lab-manufactured proteins will be as cheap to produce as sugar, leading to a rapid decline in the industrial-scale beef and dairy enterprises that currently dominate American agriculture.
Future of food?: Report predicts that lab-manufactured proteins will be as cheap to produce as sugar, leading to a rapid decline in the industrial-scale beef and dairy enterprises that currently dominate American agriculture.
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The world is on the cusp of an agricultural revolution that will totally transform the manner in which food is produced and consign animal-based farming to history within three decades.

The radical findings are included in a recent report, 'Rethinking Food and Agriculture 2020-2030.

Released by a US-based technology think-tank, RethinkX, the study forecasts that cow numbers across North America will drop by 50pc over the next decade and cattle farming will collapse.

The report claims that rapid advances in precision fermentation will enable food companies to programme micro-organisms to produce almost any complex organic molecule.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"These advances are now being combined with an entirely new model of production we call Food-as-Software, in which individual molecules engineered by scientists are uploaded to databases - molecular cookbooks that food engineers anywhere in the world can use to design products in the same way that software developers design apps," the report says.

"Products will improve rapidly, with each version superior and cheaper than the last. It also ensures a production system that is completely decentralized and much more stable and resilient than industrial animal agriculture, with fermentation farms located in or close to towns and cities."

This revolution will be driven by economics as the cost of producing the lab-based proteins is forced down.

The report maintains that the cost of these proteins will be 10 times less by 2035, before ultimately approaching the cost of sugar.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

This means that, by 2030, modern food products will be higher quality and cost less than half as much to produce as the animal-derived products they replace.

In this space age view of food production, RethinkX maintains that the US market for minced beef will shrink by 70pc, the steak market by 30pc, and the dairy market by almost 90pc.

"The market by volume for other cow products such as leather and collagen is likely to have declined by more than 90pc. Crop farming volumes, such as soya, corn, and alfalfa, will fall by more than 50pc," it says.

However, this new age view of world farming was not shared by ICMSA.

The association's president, Pat McCormack, described as "groundless and frankly sinister " the "hyping" of synthetic protein and dairy by certain commercial interests, agencies and research bodies.

Mr McCormack said the idea that these corporations were developing these products as an environmental benefit or for the good of humankind was delusional.

"We already know what has happened where these corporations have effectively captured every aspect of our private lives - communications, tastes, personalised advertising and information -we're only now waking up to the threat to our freedom, health and privacy this development represents," he said.

A US think-tank is predicting that the rise of new food technologies will lead to a 50pc decline in cow numbers and a collapse of cattle farming in North America, reports Declan O'Brien

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Gobbling up business: Darragh has 188 turkeys to sell in the run-up to Christmas

Darragh McCullough: 'Christmas means one thing - it's time to channel my inner...
John Fagan

'It's soul-destroying - the people who stole those sheep are farmers, that's...
Line of fire: deer poaching has become a high-tech and lucrative business in recent years, with groups of organised poachers illegally entering farmland without farmers’ permission, even in broad daylight claims a farmer in east Clare

Farmers' lives endangered by illegal deer poaching
Victim: Jimmy Brady pictured on his farm in Delvin, Co Westmeath. Thieves broke into his yard twice and a quad bike and jeep were stolen. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Farmer sleeps with loaded gun in his bedroom as crime leaves a...

'Only buy 'approved' meat' says FSAI following theft of carcasses in...
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Margaret Donnelly: Farmers are paying the ultimate price as consumers demand...
Double take: Two Limousin heifers averaging 500kg sold for €940 each in New Ross Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Positive signals from the marts as farmers sense a price recovery


Top Stories

Stock Image

Environment watchdog calls for reduction in fertiliser usage
Members of the IFA block the entranced to the Aldi distribution centre in Naas Co Kildare, in a 12 hour blockage in protest over beef prices. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

It’s an insult to farmers to see food discounted to unsustainable...
Deal: European Parliament vice-president Mairead McGuinness says some MPs are seeking reforms before they support a roll-over of the current CAP deal

'Mini-reform' of CAP on the table with green issues top of the agenda
Auctioneer Jim Bushe in action during a sale. Photo: Patrick Browne

Demand for replacement dairy stock sees prices surge to €1,550...
Heritage: The Fortgranite property was owned by the Dennis family for over three centuries

Wicklow dairy farm changes hands for €3.5m
Stock image

Cheddar exports to Britain on track for a 20-year high as Brexit stockpiling kicks...
Stock image

Caroline O'Doherty: Coal companies cloud Government ban on smoky fuel