Are we on the cusp of another agricultural revolution?

The report claims that rapid advances in precision fermentation will enable food companies to programme micro-organisms to produce almost any complex organic molecule.

Released by a US-based technology think-tank, RethinkX, the study forecasts that cow numbers across North America will drop by 50pc over the next decade and cattle farming will collapse.

"These advances are now being combined with an entirely new model of production we call Food-as-Software, in which individual molecules engineered by scientists are uploaded to databases - molecular cookbooks that food engineers anywhere in the world can use to design products in the same way that software developers design apps," the report says.

"Products will improve rapidly, with each version superior and cheaper than the last. It also ensures a production system that is completely decentralized and much more stable and resilient than industrial animal agriculture, with fermentation farms located in or close to towns and cities."

This revolution will be driven by economics as the cost of producing the lab-based proteins is forced down.

The report maintains that the cost of these proteins will be 10 times less by 2035, before ultimately approaching the cost of sugar.

This means that, by 2030, modern food products will be higher quality and cost less than half as much to produce as the animal-derived products they replace.

In this space age view of food production, RethinkX maintains that the US market for minced beef will shrink by 70pc, the steak market by 30pc, and the dairy market by almost 90pc.

"The market by volume for other cow products such as leather and collagen is likely to have declined by more than 90pc. Crop farming volumes, such as soya, corn, and alfalfa, will fall by more than 50pc," it says.

However, this new age view of world farming was not shared by ICMSA.

The association's president, Pat McCormack, described as "groundless and frankly sinister " the "hyping" of synthetic protein and dairy by certain commercial interests, agencies and research bodies.

Mr McCormack said the idea that these corporations were developing these products as an environmental benefit or for the good of humankind was delusional.

"We already know what has happened where these corporations have effectively captured every aspect of our private lives - communications, tastes, personalised advertising and information -we're only now waking up to the threat to our freedom, health and privacy this development represents," he said.

