Are the Brits losing their love for beef?

Consumers, he said, have been switching in unprecedented numbers to fish (mainly salmon) - he cited prices of £2.99 for two fillets of salmon.

He said that along with nearly a 2pc increase in production (prompting more competitive cattle sales), there has been a substantial change in consumer behaviour during the summer, resulting in a 13pc drop in demand for beef steaks.

Like any other commodity, Tom Kirwan, MD of ABP UK, said cattle prices are primarily driven by supply and demand.

Alternative eating: Consumers in the UK are increasingly turning to plant-based protein such as vegan burgers

According to David Swales, head of strategic insight market intelligence at the UK's Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (ADHB), British beef sales were hit by a triple whammy in 2019.

One critical factor he pointed to is the weather and the influence it has on what consumers eat.

Britain had very different weather conditions this year compared to last year's hot summer. This, he said resulted in a significant impact on consumers' purchasing behaviour.

"Hot, sunny weather, particularly at the weekend, drives certain food occasions," said Swales. "The overall beef category did very well over that summer. BBQ-friendly products such as burgers and grills did incredibly well last year."

However, last year's weather was an exception, according to Swales, who said total sales of red meat are down this year.

"In particular, burgers and grills are down significantly."

Another factor to hit British beef sales has been consumer confidence and willingness to spend, he said.

"[This] has also taken a hit in the past 12 months; some of that might be related to Brexit.

"But against that backdrop, in the protein section, what we are seeing is that value products do quite well.

"Beef and lamb tend to be more expensive, while pork and chicken have done quite well because they are at a lower price point. Other products such as pizza have also done quite well."

While Swales said the price of beef is going down, it's still at a higher price point than other products.

"Consumers worried about money are choosing a cheaper option."

He said this is evidenced by the fact that sales of minced beef (the cheapest form of beef) is faring reasonably.

A third longer-term issue facing UK beef sales is the growing popularity of plant-based protein.

"We are seeing decent growth in plant-based alternatives," said Swales. "It's driven by a range of things - not that people are turning vegetarian or vegan… actually, the proportion of the population that are vegetarian or vegan has remained relatively stable."

He said that while veganism remains a choice for less than 1pc of the population in Britain, meat-eaters are now purchasing more plant-based meals.

"Certainly, to begin with, this move was due to the desire to be more healthy, and while health is still the number one concern, in the last 12 months, concern around the environmental impact of red meat consumption has shot up," said Swales.

He pointed to a lot of press coverage about red meat, some which he said was fair and some more based on misconceptions of production methods and the impact on the environment of meat production.

Retail price v farm-gate price

One major gripe beef farmers have is that the price of beef on the supermarket shelf has not fallen to the same extent as the collapse in the price paid to farmers.

Tom Kirwan claimed that there are considerable time delays due to some beef being hung for as much as 28 days, some going straight into the store to come out later and some being frozen for export markets.

Nick Allen, CEO of the British Meat Processors Association, shed more light on how the pricing mechanism works in the beef-supply chain. Part of the issue is that the big retailers have, for the past few years, been operating a system of 'everyday low prices', he said.

This means they have absorbed high prices in some years in order to keep prices low. When farm-gate prices fall, the balance is reset, but it doesn't automatically trigger a corresponding drop in the price of meat on the shelves, he said.

Allen gave a specific example of how the current beef pricing structure is not as simple as it first appears.

"With the recent drop in steak sales, more of the animal has had to be sold as mince," he said. "Indeed, mince accounts for 55pc of meat sold in the UK. It also attracts a lower price than steak, so this has lowered the overall value of the animal.

"To add some context, processors are buying bone-in meat at about £3.40/kg, which they must then debone, process, pack and send to the retailer, pushing the cost up to around £5.00/kg. Mince is currently being sold in the shops for an average of £4.00/kg. Despite lower farm-gate prices, this price disparity is a reality in the industry."

Swales said he understands farmers' thinking on this issue.

"Farmers are saying 'my price has dropped'. It would be nice to see the price drop on the shelves and a lot more beef would get sold. I completely understand that logic, but I guess from a supermarket's perspective, what they try to do is try to keep prices stable."

Retail prices have gone down, but that's happened much more slowly than farm-gate prices.

"That might be frustrating for farmers in the short term, but in the long term, what we really don't want to do is have really deep cuts in price which encourages people into a category for a very short period of time and leave again."

There are benefits to having a more stable retail price, he said.

However, he stressed that when farm-gate prices are rising, processors and retailers must also maintain stable prices.

"It has to work the same in both directions. What you don't want is companies profiteering on the back of market movements. That's the key test," he said.

'Consumers say they'll buy more British meat, but take that with a grain of salt'

Consumers might say in surveys that country of origin is important, but David Swales maintains that goes out the window in the shop, writes Ciaran Moran.

The Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) man said most UK consumers don't really see any difference between UK beef and Irish beef.

"They are seen as pretty comparable products - lots of beef would be sold as British and Irish such as with McDonald's," he said. "In supermarkets, you'd only see British or Irish on the shelves."

Swales (pictured) said there is a small proportion of people in every country who think what their local farmers do is the best in the world and that their beef is better quality.

"Maybe 10pc or so would say 'I am going to buy this product because it's British' - the bulk of consumers see Irish as comparable," he said.

The AHDB has done research around perceptions on Irish versus British beef and the bulk of consumers see them as pretty much the same product.

"Since Brexit, there have been attitudinal-type surveys, which have indicated that people would buy more British products now, but I think you need to take that with a huge grain of salt," said Swales.

"We did our own research on the shoppers' decision making process, which looked at what shoppers said influenced their decisions and what they actually did in the store.

"What was clear is that lots of people say that country of origin is really important, but when they get into the store, the importance of country of origin drops. Things like price and quality then come to the fore."

Swales said that from an Irish farmer perspective, what someone says to someone on an online survey can be very different to what happens when they get into the store.

