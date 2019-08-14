'Architect of Brexit' gets a slice of £200,000 in CAP payments

INFLUENCE: Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters/Simon Dawson
INFLUENCE: Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters/Simon Dawson
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The architect of Britain's Vote Leave Brexit campaign and the senior advisor to Boris Johnson has been labelled 'a hypocrite' after it emerged a farm he co-owns received more than £200,000 in EU subsidies.

Dominic Cummings' farm received CAP farming subsidies that he described as "absurd" before the Brexit referendum. According to the UK's CAP Beneficiary database, the Durham farm Mr Cummings co-owns with members of his family received around €20,000 per annum for a number of years.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The reports are embarrassing for Cummings as he has been a fierce critic of the CAP and Brussels.

In 2015, Mr Cummings claimed that the EU "is so bureaucratic and slow-moving that it cannot adapt quickly to challenges and is the opposite of the sort of agile institution necessary to cope with contemporary and imminent global challenge.

"For example, it is so slow-moving that it remains stuck with agricultural subsidies dreamed up in the 1950s and 1960s that raise prices for the poor to subsidise rich farmers while damaging agriculture in Africa."

Downing Street declined to comment on the reports of subsidies received by Mr Cummings, but the Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran claimed: "It shows sheer hypocrisy from Cummings that his farm has raked in hundreds of thousands from the 'absurd subsidies' he so often criticises."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Phil Hogan, the EU’s agriculture commissioner. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Alternative Brexit proposals will be given consideration - Phil Hogan
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed at the Tullamore Show in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Arthur Carron

'No easy answers' says Creed as no-deal Brexit could leave cross border agri...
File photo

Dairy getting a 'free pass' on climate action claim INHFA
Road to riches: The 800m litres of milk sent south for processing is worth £190m to to the North's economy

Darragh McCullough: 'Ulster's dairy farmers have marched themselves up the...
Protestors from Derryarkin, Co Offaly pictured outside the Bord na Móna headquarters in Newbridge, Co Kildare last week. Photo: Aishling Conway

Offaly farmers claim Bord na Móna is 'blocking' €120m wind farm
The future of peat-fired plants served by Bord na Móna has been called into question as the Government seeks to boost Ireland’s green credentials. Photo: Nik Merkulov

For peat's sake: Where now for Bord na Móna in a green Ireland?
Cian Martin from Templemore preparing his Simmental calf for judging at last year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. Commercial cattle entries are up 20pc for this year’s show. Photo: Alf Harvey

Cattle entries up 20pc as Tullamore show defies the beef gloom


Top Stories

Beef farmers from the Beef Plan movement pictured at the picket line outside Keypak in Clonee Co Meath. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Beef Plan won't rule out further protests after 'disappointing talks'
Weanling prices are down. File Photo

Weanling prices back by €100-150/hd on 2018

Kerry group announces milk price cut for July supplies
On the Moo-ve! A farmer tends to his cows during the cattle fair on Scattering Day during the Puck Fair Cattle Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry on Monday. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Richard Curran: Customers the only winners in beef battle
Thomas Reid on the Kildare farm bought by his grandparents in the 1900s

Intel calls for An Bord Pleanala to use rarely used powers against 'vexatious' appeal...
Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Watchdog's 'brass neck to terrorise farmers' as talks cannot discuss...
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.

Lakeland cuts its milk price by 0.5c/L