'Architect of Brexit' gets a slice of £200,000 in CAP payments

Dominic Cummings' farm received CAP farming subsidies that he described as "absurd" before the Brexit referendum. According to the UK's CAP Beneficiary database, the Durham farm Mr Cummings co-owns with members of his family received around €20,000 per annum for a number of years.

The reports are embarrassing for Cummings as he has been a fierce critic of the CAP and Brussels.

In 2015, Mr Cummings claimed that the EU "is so bureaucratic and slow-moving that it cannot adapt quickly to challenges and is the opposite of the sort of agile institution necessary to cope with contemporary and imminent global challenge.

"For example, it is so slow-moving that it remains stuck with agricultural subsidies dreamed up in the 1950s and 1960s that raise prices for the poor to subsidise rich farmers while damaging agriculture in Africa."

Downing Street declined to comment on the reports of subsidies received by Mr Cummings, but the Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran claimed: "It shows sheer hypocrisy from Cummings that his farm has raked in hundreds of thousands from the 'absurd subsidies' he so often criticises."

