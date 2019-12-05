Ann Fitzgerald: 'What has online shopping ever done for your community?'

The clichéd response of generations of beauty pageant contestants, world peace is obviously what everyone except those in the arms business wants for humanity but, it not being in my power, his reply rang hollow.

I swear it was totally accidental but, next second, the saucepan lid slipped from my hand and clattered to the floor.

Cocking his head as if considering the matter seriously, he said, "world peace."

Some 15pc of Americans - 38m people - admitted in a study to buying a present that they knew the recipient would not like.

One mom always bought her adult daughter clothes that were a couple of sizes too small or else very baggy, in an apparent dig at her (over)weight!

Who'd be bothered? But I expect I'm not alone in struggling to come up with good gifts. Showing someone that you, "get them" is often easier said than done.

The best present I have ever given was a jumper that I knitted for my mother, featuring her favourite mare, Rainy Weather. I made the pattern by tracing a photo onto graph paper. Mam loved that jumper. She wore it for years.

So what to get the farmer in your life?

Personally-made or personalised presents can be great, but, generally, something practical is a good bet, as farmers are naturally practical beings.

For example, you absolutely could not imagine a farmer buying a machine that wouldn't fit into his or her yard.

Indeed, if buying a Keenan feeder wagon, a rep first goes around with a measuring tape to make sure that it can be accommodated.

So, by all means, buy him/her a vice-grip or stanley knife. But don't go getting it engraved, as it will be surely be misplaced, with potentially devastating consequences, "how could you lose ….."

If he/she does ask for something specific, get it. While there are those who would be disappointed to get what they asked for, most farmers wouldn't be in that category.

Spare a thought, though, for the guy who said he'd like, "Soft Hands" and ended up with a gift voucher for a manicure and a year's supply of hand cream, when what he'd really had his eye on was a gentle type of bale handler.

If the recipient is a dairy farmer and money is tight, you could always nip into the local co-op and gather up the makings of a boxset of AI catalogues.

Considering that time/attention really is the most precious gift, you could add a lot of value to this by offering to spend the long winter evenings going through the catalogues with them.

If you've just won the Lotto, there is always the aforementioned feeder wagon, obviously keeping in mind the motto, "Measure twice, Cut once."

Books are a good bet. Or consider making a donation in the recipient's name to a charity that interests them. If you can't think of anything else, there are always gift vouchers, but, like all gift-buying, try to support local businesses.

It's well put in a post currently doing the rounds on social media:

"Shop local because Amazon won't provide raffle prizes for your kids school, sponsor community facilities, or have a friendly face & a listening ear."

Finally, throw in a little surprise, even just a bar of chocolate!

The important thing to remember is that the Christmas spirit is essentially about showing love for family and friends, and goodwill towards the wider populace.

Indo Farming