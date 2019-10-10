Ann Fitzgerald: 'Our leaders need to be brave, not populist, in tackling climate change'

It was in response to the suggestion by fellow chat-show host Bill Maher that, "fat shaming doesn't need to end, it needs to make a comeback."

Viewing it, Corden thought "someone needs to respond to this. If only there was someone with a platform who knows what it's like to be overweight." Looking around to see who was going to take up the challenge, Corden realised, "oh, that would be me."

Among the points he made in a measured reaction was the irrefutable argument: "If making fun of fat people made them lose weight, there'd be no fat kids in schools."

So where is this going, you may wonder?

Well, I believe that every rational person should be taking the James Corden approach in relation to the climate crisis.

I say 'rational' because it is beyond a doubt that our behaviour is having major adverse impacts on Earth.

The Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg has been taking flak for her youth, passion, autism, pigtails, the accuracy of her claims, etc.

Perhaps its because people are afraid to countenance the reality of what's happening, but these criticisms are just red herrings. Nobody criticised Sir David Attenborough, the world's leading naturalist, for making similar points to Thunberg.

Most people I meet now talk about what they are trying to do mitigate their impact on the environment. Efforts by community groups, schools are also increasing.

But what's needed now is an overhaul of how we live and a clear plan of action. The urgency of the situation does not seem to have got through to those who could really make a difference - big businesses and governments.

Farming is not big business per se, but it is a major user of land. Thus, we need to move away from placing the person with the most cows on a pedestal to respecting those who recognise that a different, sustainable, model of land use now needs to be pursued.

CAP reform

Teagasc could play a major role in disseminating this message, but the leadership has to come from above.

The upcoming CAP reform could be a seminal event in not just European agriculture but as a wider template.

What are we waiting for? For others who we believe are doing far more damage to change their behaviour first?

This logic was well described on the Sean Moncrieff radio show a couple of weeks ago as someone who does nothing about the fire in his own house because his neighbour's is also burning and he isn't doing anything.

I despair for this attitude and the mess we are in.

But the least we can do is speak up on behalf of the planet that has provided for humankind for tens of thousands of years.

I ask every woman, man, teenager, child who reads this column, to contact (by whatever means - mail, email, social media, phone, in person) their public representatives at local, national and European levels.

Tell them what you are doing to mitigate the impact of climate change. Ask them what they are doing. Challenge them to do more and quickly. Urge them to be brave, not populist.

A major objective for many farmers is to hand on their farm in as least as good a state as they got it. Everyone with integrity, wisdom and foresight now needs to show that same attitude towards our planet.

Indo Farming