Ann Fitzgerald: 'Learning to be resilient and meet life's challenges head-on at school'

Kilkenny College Kilkenny (KCK) is the country's largest co-ed boarding and day school, with 917 pupils.

But, six years ago, it was struggling. The onset of the recession in 2008 coupled with cuts in State support saw enrolments in KCK fall, to a point where it was only taking in about one-quarter of its pupils from traditional Church of Ireland feeder primary schools.

Radical action was required.

The deal negotiated meant compulsory staff redundancies were avoided, provided pupil numbers were increased.

So successful has the move been in terms of reviving popularity that, for 2020/21, the number of day pupil places is almost five times over-subscribed.

Established in 1667, pupil numbers have fluctuated over the centuries; in 1890, a student was paid to attend in order to keep the doors open.

Where Swift and Berkeley Learnt: A History of Kilkenny College, by Lesley and Andrew Whiteside, reveals that various headmasters have played a critical role in the survival of the school.

A skilful person could recruit good personnel, but they also often paid for school repairs out of their own pockets.

Having become co-educational in 1973, KCK moved campus in 1985, from the city centre to a roomy 50-acre location on the Castlecomer Road.

When we were looking at a secondary school for Sarah, KCK was the obvious choice. Robin is a member of Church of Ireland and, as well as enjoying his time there, he made lifelong friends.

Along with its deep rural heritage and good range of facilities, there is an emphasis on accepting the uniqueness of each pupil, nurturing their interests and inspiring their sense of wonder.

Pupils are offered a wide range of subjects and stereotypes are challenged by all first years trying all subjects.

Good teachers are as important as ever, and our experience is that most of the present crop is passionate about what they do, which is a critical starting point. This year's Leaving Cert students achieved an average of 440 CAO points.

There is also a healthy approach towards sport; an appreciation of its value beyond winning, with the opportunity for interested players of all abilities to be part of a team.

Team photos from down through the decades are displayed around the school's corridors, which add to a rich, stimulating, atmosphere.

There are also choirs and bands, plus a variety of clubs, while the annual drama production is magnificent.

Sarah is thoroughly enjoying her time. She recently started a busy and interesting TY programme. Hopefully, she will be joined by Ruth next year.

The school's motto is Comme je trouve, French for, "As I Find." It encourages students to take people and events as they come, to be resilient and meet life's challenges head on.

KCK also endeavours to keep up with the changing world.

Last spring, a patch of wildflowers was sown to help pollinators, and this is to be extended, while the new academic year has brought a restriction in the use of mobile phones during the school day.

This is to reduce the potential for inappropriate use and encourage greater social interaction.

No doubt the future will bring more challenges but, for now, Kilkenny College is in a good place.

Indo Farming