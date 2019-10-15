Ann Fitzgerald: 'I was about to miss the train to Limerick... I bet I could cycle from Dublin'

Stock photo
Stock photo
Ann Fitzgerald

Ann Fitzgerald

I was asked recently why I once tried to cycle 150 miles home, from Dublin to West Limerick. It was a Saturday in May 1984, days after finishing my second year college exams. I was 20, heading home for the summer with my darling little silver-blue racer.

I planned to get the first train at around 8am.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

However, speeding through the sunshine down the North Circular Road from my Aunt Joss's house in Phibsborough, I realised that my sometime habit of cutting things fine was going to bite me on the ass.

I was going to miss the train.

"I bet I could cycle home, if I had to," I said to myself, as if it was the train's fault that I was going to miss it.

By time I was going down the hill to the T-junction with Conyngham Road, my thinking had developed into, "maybe I will cycle home".

I hadn't done any training - two miles twice a day to and from college hardly counts.

But I was planning on cycling the 125 miles home from Limerick (so only had a little rucksack) and quickly worked out that all I needed to do was 12 miles an hour for less than 13 hours.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Left was a short trot to Heuston and a couple of hours' wait for the next train. That was the sensible option. I turned right. Approaching Newland's Cross, my nerve wobbled. A lot of country was opening up in front of me and I didn't even have a puncture repair kit.

Perhaps out of pig-headedness or an innate/naïve sense of trust in the universe, I pushed on.

At the time, the only place that was by-passed was Naas (since 1983). Now everywhere is, except Adare. The traffic was heavy but the road was generally wide, so it wasn't particularly dangerous.

The hardest part was the monotony of the long sweeps of road. I put my head down and struck up a mantra in time with my pedalling, "And one, and two".

One of the few narrow stretches was between Kildare town and the "shell" house. On then through places that I had only ever breezed through on a bus or seen the back of from a train - Newbridge, Monasterevin, Ballybrittas, Portlaoise.

Next up was Mountrath, with its 90 degree bend, which, months before, had featured in a bizarre episode.

One of the first private bus services in the country was put on by Bill O'Mahony from his hometown of Tralee to Dublin. I often got it because it was cheaper than the train and I could catch it closer to home. On one occasion, the bus was struggling when we got to Limerick and the regular driver was replaced by the mechanic.

I fell asleep and woke up to find the bus stopped in an unfamiliar town. The mechanic had missed the turn in Mountrath and driven on to Mountmellick.

Next thing he was saying, "right lads, ye'll have to give us a push". A group of us managed to push-start the bus and we re-joined the main road in Portlaoise.

There were no further hiccups, even if the engine was running rough.

Past the Red Cow, a couple of lads asked to be dropped off. Fearful that the bus would stall, the mechanic came up with a plan. "I'll slow down, throw out yer bags, then jump." And they did! Even at the time, it was crazy stuff.

Revisiting those events in my head got me several more miles down the road.

Come back next week for Part 2 to find out if I made it home.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry (Cate McCurry/PA)

More than 150 lorries hold cross-border protest
Big money: Tax savings of up to €4,537 can be achieved for each family member

The tax benefits of keeping it in the family
John Flahavan

This one is just right: How Ireland's porridge giant has held on to its roots

Greater collaboration between Teagasc and private consultants would help entire...
Tourism minister Shane Ross. Photo: INPHO

Tractor drivers saved from no-deal Brexit paperwork

Farmers reject claims badger cull increases TB
Housing minister Eoghan Murphy. Photo: Collins

Margaret Donnelly: 'Flexibility is needed on regulations as farmers take a...


Top Stories

Gerry Glynn

'You look around the west and there are no young lads there to take over the...
Stock image

Mary Kinston: Beef industry's woes should act as a wake-up call for dairy
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: Young stock are the first focus as we roll out tried and trusted...
Run of success: Cyril and John Dowling with Baldonnel FM Sunshine EX90, crowned Supreme Champion, and the Glanbia Exhibitor Bred Champion, at Emerald Expo 2019, with Peter Kenneally (IHFA), Peter Ging (IHFA), Helen Herd (judge) and Charles Gallagher (IHFA)

High-flying herd aiming for rare treble
Quality: The most recent data shows that dairy farmers tend to jump from system to system. What's driving profitability is not necessarily the system but the quantity of grass they are using, says Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom.

Dairy profits took a 28pc hit from last year's extreme weather events
Concerns: John Coughlan

Meat factories accused of putting unfair penalties on farmers
Anger: DUP leader Arlene Foster addresses the media, flanked by deputy leader Nigel Dodds (left) and MP Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP/Getty

Dan O'Brien: 'Farmers and unionists feel cold embrace of a deal that is still...