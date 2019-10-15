Ann Fitzgerald: 'I was about to miss the train to Limerick... I bet I could cycle from Dublin'

I planned to get the first train at around 8am.

However, speeding through the sunshine down the North Circular Road from my Aunt Joss's house in Phibsborough, I realised that my sometime habit of cutting things fine was going to bite me on the ass.

I was going to miss the train.

"I bet I could cycle home, if I had to," I said to myself, as if it was the train's fault that I was going to miss it.

By time I was going down the hill to the T-junction with Conyngham Road, my thinking had developed into, "maybe I will cycle home".

I hadn't done any training - two miles twice a day to and from college hardly counts.

But I was planning on cycling the 125 miles home from Limerick (so only had a little rucksack) and quickly worked out that all I needed to do was 12 miles an hour for less than 13 hours.

Left was a short trot to Heuston and a couple of hours' wait for the next train. That was the sensible option. I turned right. Approaching Newland's Cross, my nerve wobbled. A lot of country was opening up in front of me and I didn't even have a puncture repair kit.

Perhaps out of pig-headedness or an innate/naïve sense of trust in the universe, I pushed on.

At the time, the only place that was by-passed was Naas (since 1983). Now everywhere is, except Adare. The traffic was heavy but the road was generally wide, so it wasn't particularly dangerous.

The hardest part was the monotony of the long sweeps of road. I put my head down and struck up a mantra in time with my pedalling, "And one, and two".

One of the few narrow stretches was between Kildare town and the "shell" house. On then through places that I had only ever breezed through on a bus or seen the back of from a train - Newbridge, Monasterevin, Ballybrittas, Portlaoise.

Next up was Mountrath, with its 90 degree bend, which, months before, had featured in a bizarre episode.

One of the first private bus services in the country was put on by Bill O'Mahony from his hometown of Tralee to Dublin. I often got it because it was cheaper than the train and I could catch it closer to home. On one occasion, the bus was struggling when we got to Limerick and the regular driver was replaced by the mechanic.

I fell asleep and woke up to find the bus stopped in an unfamiliar town. The mechanic had missed the turn in Mountrath and driven on to Mountmellick.

Next thing he was saying, "right lads, ye'll have to give us a push". A group of us managed to push-start the bus and we re-joined the main road in Portlaoise.

There were no further hiccups, even if the engine was running rough.

Past the Red Cow, a couple of lads asked to be dropped off. Fearful that the bus would stall, the mechanic came up with a plan. "I'll slow down, throw out yer bags, then jump." And they did! Even at the time, it was crazy stuff.

Revisiting those events in my head got me several more miles down the road.

Come back next week for Part 2 to find out if I made it home.

