Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 7 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Analysis: This year’s extreme weather could lead to smarter approaches on farm fodder requirements

'The demand for fodder and forage has resulted in massively increased straw prices'
'The demand for fodder and forage has resulted in massively increased straw prices'

Martin O'Sullivan

They say that it is an ill wind that does not blow somebody some good. Well, the past 12 months have certainly had their share of ill winds but maybe, just maybe, those ill winds have blown some good that might extend long into the future.

I am thinking of how the demand for fodder and forage has resulted in massively increased straw prices, lifting cereal margins from virtually zero to a place they haven't been for quite some time.

The purchase of immature cereal crops as whole crop has emerged as a possible outlet for the tillage farmer, as has the growing of grass, maize and fodder beet for sale.

Overall, these developments may not be just short-term responses to rare weather conditions, but may set a pattern for the future whereby the more intensive farm operators contract out part of their winter fodder requirements.

This can have the effect of killing a number of birds with the one stone, such as an assured adequate winter fodder supply along with the creation of an enlarged and possibly better grazing platform.

Desperate situations can create a whole new mindset and I think 2018 may be the start of something big in terms of far smarter use of our overall agricultural resources.

Contract Growing

Last April I viewed with interest the launch of Teagasc's Contract Forage Agreement Template.

It was as if they had a premonition of what lay ahead.

Also Read

Its launch was proven to be timely as we were just nearing the end of a six-month period of non-stop rain, hurricane conditions and snow the like of which we had not seen for decades - conditions that had wiped out all reserves of fodder in the country.

Little did Teagasc or anybody else know that we were on the cusp of the worst drought in most people's memories, and instead of planning to re-build fodder reserves, the focus quickly changed to addressing a serious fodder shortage.

Acquiring replacement fodder will be the main focus for the next six months but planning for the future must also be part of this process.

We need to do everything we can to prevent a recurrence of the scary level of uncertainty that many farmers are experiencing as we face into the winter.

Contract Benefits

From the dairy or livestock producer's perspective, entering into a crop supply contract virtually ensures supply and price certainty and is one less worry for the farmer to contend with.

It may also enable him/her to embark on a whole farm reseeding programme that may alleviate fodder shortages in the future while also having a very positive effect on production.

The benefit for the tillage farmer is that it offers a guaranteed outlet for his crop with price certainty.

This may make costly crops such as maize or fodder beet an attractive alternative to cereals, particularly where initial and interim payments are written into the contract.

Types of Contracts

There are two types of contract that could be considered.

The Teagasc template is essentially a contract crop production agreement based on a minimum supply undertaking where the contract is based on a specified acreage in a specified location and a specific variety.

While the template suggests price per tonne as being a basis for payment, it could also be based on a price-per-acre figure.

The alternative type of contract is simply a supply contract where the grower enters into a written agreement with the purchaser to supply a fixed tonnage at a fixed price referenced to dry-matter analysis by a specified date.

Such an agreement may suit the larger grower, who will have the comfort of knowing he has a guaranteed outlet for his produce at a guaranteed price.

It will also suit the purchaser as it lessens pressure on his grazing platform and assures him that a proportion of his winter fodder needs are secured.

Contract Conditions

A contract cropping or supply agreement will set down a number of undertakings and the conditions attached.

I have set out a summary of the main constituents of a typical agreement in Table 1.

The agreement, like any collaborative arrangement, must benefit both grower and purchaser and be built on honesty, trust and good open communication.

It is vital that both parties honour their commitment to the agreement in order for it to be successful and sustainable into the future.

That said, any such agreement is a legally binding contract and defaulting will have its consequences.

A copy of the agreement can be found at www.teagasc.ie, but intending farmers should seek guidance from an agricultural specialist who is experienced in this area.

Martin O'Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers Handbook. He is a partner in O'Sullivan Malone and Company, accountants and registered auditors; www.som.ie

This year's extreme weather could lead to smarter approaches on farm fodder requirements, writes Martin O'Sullivan

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

The land is divided into 11 fields by neat hedgerow

Déise views for €1.4m - Modern farmhouse with 107 acres and sea...
Kerrygold butter

How demand for Irish butter drove US imports to record high this summer
Skilled machinery workers are being drawn back into the construction sector, resulting in labour shortages for farming contractors

Labour a growing issue for farming as sector becomes more reliant on foreign...
Marcus Stewart and his dog Megan on his farm at Lisbrannan, Co. Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'I can count on one hand the lads I went to school with who are working full-...
Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Monsanto faces renewed scrutiny on Roundup case
Teagasc Research Centre in Kinsealy

Teagasc's 25 acre Dublin site to hit the market with a valuation of €12m

North-west farmers get rub of the green on grass growth