Analysis: Fine weather and pent-up demand driving land sales boom

In recent weeks the property pages of newspapers and websites of land agents have filled up with adverts of land for sale and there have been a number of successful land sales at record prices in the post-recession era.

Agents are reporting increased enquiries from sellers and purchasers, so the question must be asked, is the boom back?

The main reason for the increased number of farms coming for sale at present is that many farm sales were deferred in the spring due to the wet weather and the depressed appetite of farmers for purchasing land.

A 91ac grassland farm at Clarkville, just outside Edenderry in Co Offaly sold at auction last week making €1.115m or €12,250/ac.

The dream farm will always sell no matter what the location, climatic or economic conditions, but the average or below average quality farm needs to have all the positives running in its favour to get that sale over the line.

So why the increased interest and what are the factors in the sale and purchase of land at present?

A 101ac residential farm on the outskirts of Cork city sold for €5.8m or €58,000/ac at auction.

There is absolutely no doubt that farmers moods are influenced by the weather.

In a year where we moved from winter straight into summer without a spring, the doom and gloom of the wet winter/spring were quickly replaced by summer optimism fuelled by burning rays of the sun. The first factor is certainly a feel-good factor caused by the good weather. The second factor is that dairy farmers had a cracking year in 2017, whereas the milk price has come back from the highs of autumn 2017, it has not fallen to the level predicted earlier in the spring by the milk processors.