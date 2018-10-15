Farm Ireland
Monday 15 October 2018

Analysis: Access to low-cost lending remains the biggest budgetary priority for farmers

Study: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reviews the final figures for Budget 2019 in his office in the Department of Finance. Photo: Gerry Mooney
After enduring extreme weather conditions and the risk of a hard Brexit increasing, the agri-sector will be anxious Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will not introduce any measures in today's Budget that will add to the difficulties already being faced by them.

This year the Minister is expected to have a little over €1bn to spend on a mixture of increased spending on services and tax cuts, so the room for making significant tax changes is limited.

He also has to be careful not to do anything that causes an already expanding economy to overheat. In that context, any tax changes for the agri-sector are unlikely to be significant and limited to changes that affect taxpayers in general. But if the funds were available, what could the Minister do for the sector this afternoon?

Income volatility is an on-going challenge faced by farmers and the extension of the income averaging period with an opt-out facility was a welcome introduction. Changes that would improve the flexibility of the income averaging system would be an increase in the number of opt-outs and the removal of the exclusion for farmers that have income from other sources or in interest in companies.

Another option for helping to deal with the issue of income volatility would be the introduction of a deposit type scheme. Typically the scheme allows a farmer to set aside an element of profits in a good year and draw those funds down in a difficult year with tax being paid only when the funds are drawn down. Such schemes, which have been introduced in a number of countries, would provide a more targeted and individualised income volatility measure for farmers.

It seems that every year, the Minister announces another short extension of the general stock relief provision. This has been a feature of the taxation of farm profits for many years and it would be a simple change to the legislation to introduce stock relief on a permanent basis. Both the general scheme of stock relief and the enhanced version of stock relief for young trained farmers are due to expire on December 31, 2018. It is to be hoped that both will be extended.

Other measures the Minister might consider would be:

extending the lease exemption provisions to include land leased to relatives;

enhanced capital allowances for specified equipment designed to improve environmental protection (similar to the scheme for allowances for specified energy efficient equipment);

increase the earned income credit above its current limit of €1,150.

Tax measures can also be used as an incentive to achieve policy objectives. It is current policy to encourage the transfer of family farm enterprises to the next generation of younger trained farmers. To continue with this incentive, measures that would be welcome include:

a commitment from Minister Donohoe to retaining retirement relief from Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and the agricultural relief from Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT). These reliefs are crucial in encouraging the lifetime transfer of the family farm to the next generation without the need to sell part of the farm enterprise to pay a tax bill.

a reduction in the current 6pc rate of stamp duty on transfers of non-residential property. While that is reduced for transfers between blood relatives and for acquisitions by some young trained farmers, it is a huge disincentive where a farmer wishes to acquire additional land to expand his/her farming enterprise but cannot avail of these reliefs;

extension of the exemption from stamp duty for young trained farmers which is due to expire at the end of 2018;

a reduction in the current CGT and CAT rates of 33pc, and an increase in the exemption threshold for gifts from a parent to a child (€310,000). Any changes in these areas would be made in the context of a package of tax changes generally and would benefit all taxpayers. But they would also be helpful as an incentive to encourage the transfer of family farm enterprises to the next generation.

a review of the rules relating to the reliefs for Succession Farm Partnerships would be welcome - the uptake on this relief appears to have been relatively small which suggests that some tweaking of the rules is needed.

But there is more to the Budget than tax changes. The risk of a no-deal Brexit is looming and presents a clear threat to the competitiveness of Irish agricultural exports, with the potential to undermine the viability of many small businesses. Access to affordable lending is critical to the agri-sector to help manage this threat.

Access to such lending will also be critical to facilitating the ongoing working capital requirements and capital investments that will be necessary to achieve the targets for expansion of the agri-sector that are set out in the Food Wise 2025 strategy.

Some €25m was allocated in Budget 2018 in order to set up a new low-cost loan scheme for farmers. Last week, Minister Creed confirmed that this low-cost loan scheme will be available at the start of 2019. This is long awaited, but should provide access to funding to help address both of these issues.

However, this scheme will not address the severe cash-flow pressure that many family farms are currently facing as the low-cost loan scheme is restricted to expenditure for capital purposes only.

Following the difficulties caused by the extreme weather conditions over the last 12 months, there is an urgent need for access to short-term funding for non-capital expenditure.

Overall, it is essential that any changes announced in today's Budget do not impact on the future expansion required in the agri-sector and does not put undue additional financial pressure on those working in this sector.

Jim McCleane is Tax Director with PwC Mid-West Practice

