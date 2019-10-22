'Alternative proteins will overtake traditional meat' - expert

Plant-based protein and lab-grown meat will make up 60pc of market by 2040, US expert claims

Sixty per cent of the world's protein will come from alternative protein sources by 2040, Mary Shelman, an advisor to the agribusiness programme at Harvard Business School, told the recent policy debate on Ireland's agri-food strategy to 2030.

While the demand for protein is growing, she expects the share of traditional, conventional meat to reduce.

Plant-based proteins are booming: for example, Beyond Meats launched an IPO at $25/share in May; now its shares are worth $125. It values the company at $9bn, which is more than the value of Tyson Foods, the largest meat producer in the US and second largest in the world.

However, the taste and cooking characteristics of these products will never be the same as traditional meat, Shelman says.

So as the costs of the cultivated (lab-grown) meat comes down, that will be the real opportunity.

"At the moment, cultivated meats are being funded by investors, moving through the production system and are still very high cost, but someone is seeing opportunity here," Shelman said.

"But will the future be a plant-based future, or is it a meat-based future but the meat produced without the animal?"

New consumers

The demand for such foods, she said, is coming from new consumers who are having more impact on how food is produced than ever before.

The industry has responded by introducing numerous productions that used to be commodities that are now tied back to what that production system is.

"Until recently in the US it used to be about cage-free eggs, and now cage-free eggs are the commodity, it's about free range and now it's about the 'freest' of the free range.

"If you go to restaurants now, beef steaks are not just about cut, they're by origin, grass fed, corn fed, corn fed at 180 days… there is tremendous fragmentation in the marketplace to satisfy these demands.

"The growth in the market is on the premium side. That's where the profit pools are.

"The impact of this push to premium has now become the new commodity, that's the new standard. That's driving shifts in consumption as cage-free is no longer the 'value add', it's where all the industry will transform."

Sustainability, Shelman said, is now a fundamental for an industry licence to operate.

"The challenge with sustainability is, as we've seen over the years, what does it mean?

"It keeps evolving. Is it about sustainable farming, food, food systems or is it a sustainable diet?"

