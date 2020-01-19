All of us should leave the echo chamber and engage with different shades of opinion

Every morning, at the top of my newsfeed will be stories that confirm and affirm my most deeply held beliefs and prejudices. I am told the things I like to be told and read the stories I like to read, losing myself in the pages and places where my heroes reign supreme and my demons are scalded.

These days I get much of my news electronically. The various platforms I frequent are like good pubs, where the bar staff know exactly what you want the minute you come through the door. After a discreet nod, your usual tipple will appear on the counter.

In a very insightful tweet he suggested that unless we are reading or communicating with people whose views are the complete opposite to our own, we will become more and more stupid. In a rare display of cyber unanimity people representing all shades of opinion tweeted their agreement.

In current parlance they call this an 'echo-chamber', where we literally hear our own voices coming back at us. To put it agriculturally, we are like young calves sucking one another's ears - it's all action and no nourishment.

As our technical capacity to communicate with huge numbers of people expands exponentially, our technological ability to filter out what we don't want to hear is developing with equal alacrity. The result is a steady decline in our debating, listening and discussion skills.

We are losing the ability to disagree with respect. We cannot even agree to disagree. So shocked are we at meeting people who don't share the same world view as us, we are reduced to apoplexy and name-calling.

I was that soldier recently when I came face to face with someone who sees the world from a quasi-Trumpian perspective. I could only fulminate and bluster, so unaccustomed was I to encountering someone with a such a completely different perspective on political and economic reality. I was like a competitive sportsman who had never met a competitor.

In my student days I hung around with an eclectic bunch, many of whom had entirely opposing views to me. A certain member of the group was wont to describe me and my equals as 'dirty, trendy, wet-back liberals'. We liked to tell those at his side of the fence that they were just a polish brush away from the jackboot. Our discussions were lively, edgy and healthy.

Our discussions may not have change people's views, but opinions would have been tempered and, occasionally, both sides would come away with some understanding of the other side of the argument.

At a social level I often found my right-of-centre colleagues to be far more fun than some of the more worthy lefties.

In a world where instant information on everything under the sun is quite literally available at one's fingertips, you would expect that people, being better informed, might be less entrenched. However, the opposite seems to be the case. The polarised political realities in the US and Britain are cases in point.

So far, in Ireland , we seem to have avoided the polarisation we see in other places. It is hard to politically pigeon-hole most of our media outlets and it is still possible to have robust but civilised debates on most issues.

However, it is important to be aware that the ingredients for polarisation are all around us and mediated through the same social media and broadcast platforms that are shaping - and dividing - opinion throughout much of the globe.

In the encounter mentioned above I got a rude awakening to the reality that my daily newsfeed is a malnutritional diet. It will ultimately render me lopsided, less rounded and far more stupid. I need to shop around and add variety to the menu, and it certainly would do me no harm to feast myself on a more eclectic diet.

While some of the morsels I taste might be bitter, hard to swallow and may cause some gastronomic difficulties, they may also contain essential nutrients that are badly needed in order to restore a bit of balance.

Indo Farming