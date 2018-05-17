Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 17 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

AIB says family farm homes excluded from non-performing loan sale

Stock image
Stock image
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

AIB has said that family farm homes are not included in its sale of its non performing loans (NPLs) to a consortium lead by Cerberus Capital.

Among those purchasing the loans at a discount rate is credit management company Everyday Finance, which is regulated by the Irish Central Bank.

IFA President Joe Healy acknowledged the banks commitment to exclude family farm homes, but said he remained concerned that some investment loans secured against farmland may be included.

Healy said his Association has had significant and ongoing engagement with AIB in recent weeks, on a range of issues affecting the farming community, including the resolution of non-performing loans in arrears.

They stressed the Association’s strong opposition to farm loans being included in any sale of non-performing loans.

“AIB advised that most farm borrowers in financial difficulty have engaged and have had loans restructured.

 “AIB also said it will not include restructured loans that are performing to agreed terms in any future potential loan sales,” he said.

In a statement this morning AIB said the portfolio to be sold is characterised by levels of deep long term arrears with c.90pc over 2 years in arrears and c.70pc over 5 years in arrears, reflecting a lack of sustained and meaningful engagement and/or debt sustainability.

Also Read

It said the portfolio is underpinned by investment asset properties.

"This is another important step in our non performing exposure (NPE) deleveraging strategy and we remain on track to reach normalised NPE levels by end 2019," the bank said.

At 31 March 2018, AIB’s loan portfolio had a gross balance sheet value of €1.1bn, which represented risk weighted assets of €800m.

In the year to December 2017, this loan portfolio incurred a loss of €1.1m.

At completion, AIB will receive cash consideration of €800m from the sale, and the proceeds will form part of ongoing liquidity management, the bank said.

As at 31 March AIB had reduced its NPEs to €9.2bn from €31bn in 2013.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 billion
Mark Goodman, commercial director (international) ABP Food Group with Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny at ABP Food Group facilities in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell's

€50m China beef deal will 'Brexit proof' ABP - Goodman
Demand for meat in China has quadrupled over the last 30 years. Stock image

Irish beef exports must be cut above to break China
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Warsaw, Poland May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Hungary and Poland unite on opposing CAP budget cuts

'Positive' news expected on work permits for farming sector hit with...
Moy Park chief executive Janet McCollum. Photo: Bloomberg

Janet McCollum appointed as a non-executive of Director of Glanbia Ireland
China is now Ireland’s third largest market overall. 

Trade mission to China to raise profile of Ireland as a source of quality food


Top Stories

(stock photo)

Economist says €60k cap on farm payments ‘will not happen’ due to...
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MEPs launch new investigation into glyphosate and herbicides
Photo: Brian Farrell

Little change as lamb prices level off across the board
In some cases, trees can be felled without a licence and no prior notification is required.

Felling of 300-year-old trees halted in dispute between neighbours

CAP direct farm payments will be linked to EU climate change targets
The Viva! advert which wrongly linked cow's milk to cancer

Vegan group's advert wrongly linking cow's milk to cancer gets UK ban

Creed rules out slaughter premium for suckler cows