Agri-food exporters may benefit as China lines up big tariff cut

Irish agriculture could be in line for a major boost as China cuts tariffs for the majority of its trading partners.

The world's second largest economy - is now Ireland's third largest market for agri-food exports.

The value of exports in the sector has seen a five-fold increase in value terms since 2010.

Beijing is planning to cut the average tariff rates on imports from the majority of its trading partners as soon as next month, two people familiar with the matter have said.

That will lower costs for consumers as China's trade war with the US deepens.

Premier Li Keqiang said last week that China would further reduce the tariffs, without elaborating.

The two people who spoke on the new reduction asked not to be named as the matter is not yet public.

Whether Ireland is included in the tariff cuts is unclear at this point.