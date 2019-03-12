Agri inputs rise by 5pc in January 2019

Agricultural price inputs have increased by 5.7pc in January 2019 compared to the same period last year, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Agricultural price inputs have increased by 5.7pc in January 2019 compared to the same period last year, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The agricultural output price index was down 3.6pc in January 2019 compared with January 2018.

The agricultural output price index decreased by 0.9pc in January 2019 compared with December 2018. The agricultural input price index was up 0.1pc over the same period.

Thus, the resulting terms of trade index decreased by 0.9pc in January 2019.

A further comparison of the January 2019 output with the January 2018 shows that the largest decreases were in milk and cattle which were down 11.5pc and 8.5pc respectively.

On the input side, the biggest increases were in feeding stuffs and fertilisers which were up 11.3pc and 9.4pc respectively on January 2018 prices.

On an annual basis, the agricultural input price index increased by 5.7pc in January 2019 compared with January 2018.

The agricultural output price index was down 3.6pc in January 2019 compared with January 2018.