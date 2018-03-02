World food prices rise 1.1% in February

World food prices rose in February from the month before, as rising prices for staple grains and dairy products more than balanced out lower values for vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said this week.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 170.8 points, up 1.1pc from January.

Food prices on international markets were 2.7pc lower than last February, FAO said. Agricultural commodities have emerged from a highly volatile period and FAO has said it expects them to remain stable over the next decade.