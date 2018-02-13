Workers in Kerry Foods claim management 'threat' of redundancies

SIPTU representatives have called on the management of Kerry Foods to reconsider its threat to make 31 people redundant without agreement at the company’s factory in Carrickmacross, Monaghan.

SIPTU Organiser, Jim McVeigh, said management announced it will unilaterally be implementing compulsory redundancies within the factory, with up to 31 workers forced to leave the company on Thursday,March 1.

"This is unacceptable. Some of these workers have decades of experience and have been loyal to the company all these years. They deserve better.” “When we got wind that management was attempting to effectively dismiss our members without proper consultation we immediately sought an urgent meeting with the company.

"At that meeting, we made it clear that our members are vehemently opposed to any compulsory redundancies and stressed that a voluntary scheme was the only way to avoid a dispute. "If jobs must be lost, then the only fair way forward is to put in place a decent voluntary scheme that would allow workers who wished to go, to leave, and those who want to stay, to remain.”