Wednesday 14 February 2018

Workers in Kerry Foods claim management 'threat' of redundancies

Ciaran Moran

SIPTU representatives have called on the management of Kerry Foods to reconsider its threat to make 31 people redundant without agreement at the company’s factory in Carrickmacross, Monaghan.

SIPTU Organiser, Jim McVeigh, said management announced it will unilaterally be implementing compulsory redundancies within the factory, with up to 31 workers forced to leave the company on Thursday,March 1.

"This is unacceptable. Some of these workers have decades of experience and have been loyal to the company all these years. They deserve better.”

“When we got wind that management was attempting to effectively dismiss our members without proper consultation we immediately sought an urgent meeting with the company.

"At that meeting, we made it clear that our members are vehemently opposed to any compulsory redundancies and stressed that a voluntary scheme was the only way to avoid a dispute.

"If jobs must be lost, then the only fair way forward is to put in place a decent voluntary scheme that would allow workers who wished to go, to leave, and those who want to stay, to remain.”

According to McVeigh, to date, the company has refused to reconsider its position and is pressing ahead with the redundacies.

"We intend to ballot our members on the company proposals this Thursday. SIPTU representatives will continue to meet with management in Kerry Foods over the coming days in an attempt to resolve any potential dispute.”

The plant is primarily a supplier of frozen ready meals primarily to the UK market. There are over 250 different products but typical products are Curry & Rice, Shepherds Pie, Lasagne and Spaghetti Bolognaise.


