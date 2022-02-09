Farming

Farming

Why vegan meat substitutes are the worst junk food of all

While it's possible to eat a healthy vegan diet (with care and vitamin B12 supplements) many of these vegan meat substitutes or meat analogues, as they are known in the industry, aren't healthy at all, says Xanthe Clay. Stock Image Expand

Xanthe Clay

It's the cynical greed that gets me. Turn on prime time television or allow the ads to slide on to YouTube, and every food processor and retailer seems to be cashing in on the Veganuary movement, pushing their products as healthy and virtuous.

Timing, of course, is everything. The third Monday in January, has been nicknamed Blue Monday as it's meant to be when we are at our lowest ebb, cold, broke and mired in broken resolutions. Just as we are feeling at our most vulnerable, the food industry is making its move to turn our guilt into profit. "Join the Goodness Movement" cajoles one, advocating a swap from grilled chicken for something called "plant chicken goujons BBQ" made with rehydrated soy and wheat.

