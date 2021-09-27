Why this farm switched from sucklers to organic tillage – and started milling their own flour

Grist to the mill: Andrew Workman of Dunany Flour in his mill near Drogheda, Co Louth. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

After farming conventionally for over 20 years, Andrew Workman decided that his operation wasn’t economically viable, so he sold his stock and sowed his fields.

He and his wife Leonie now run one of the country’s few organic flour mills from their 250-acre Dunany Farm in Drogheda, Co Louth.

“The farm was traditionally a mixed enterprise, with sucklers and a few acres of crops,” says Andrew.

“We were farming the land to its maximum capability stock-wise and there was still no income, so we knew something had to change.”

After considering his options, Andrew decided to sell out his suckler herd and put all his focus on growing crops.

“We had nothing to lose by giving it a go,” he says. “So, in 2004 we started the conversion to organic, and by 2006 we had our full organic certification.

“We sowed the fields with both spring and winter crops such as wheat, rye and oats.”

Andrew had originally planned on growing these solely for the animal feed industry, but soon realised that logistically it wouldn’t work for them.

After researching alternative avenues for his grain, Andrew discovered that there was a market for organic flour.

“Ultimately we decided to enter a partnership with a local mill. We started providing them with the grain and they would sell the flour for us,” says Andrew.

“There was huge demand for the type of organic flour our grain produced, and soon the mill couldn’t keep up with the demand. It just couldn’t work fast enough, so we had to rethink our plan.”

Andrew and Leonie began looking to buy a small mill so that they could take the flour production into their own hands.

“We came across a traditional PTO-driven mill and purchased that, as well as an electric mill,” says Andrew.

“We converted an existing farm building to cater for them. We had to extend the building because you need good height for milling.”

In 2010 the couple began milling two types of their own wholegrain flour on the farm.

“We started with both coarse and fine wholegrain flour, both of which proved to be particularly popular,” Andrew says.

“The coarse flour, which is particularly good for baking soda bread, is milled in the old PTO mill that I purchased from a farmer at the very beginning.

“Sixty years ago, most farms would have had one of these types of mills for making their own flour. I like to keep that tradition alive by using this mill, which is one of the only ones of its kind still around.

“Our fine-wheat flour, which is also ideal for soda bread and ordinary loaf bread, is blended with other flour. This is because we generally don’t get enough protein into the grain in this country due to the usual lack of sunshine.”

Andrew sourced a new electric mill from France ,which now brings his mill count to three.

“We were in Poland and we came across a stall selling flour. A German gentleman was running the stall. We got talking and I ended up going to visit his mill, which happened to be French,” says Andrew.

“There are mills made in Germany so I thought that if a German producer is using a French mill, it must be good. So I bought one.”

Andrew says that the stones required for milling are quite expensive but if you look after them well, they will serve you for years.

When word spread that the Workmans had diversified their farm in this way, they got offered some equipment for the milling process.

“We were offered a grab and separator, which has proven to be essential for us. We got great support,” says Andrew.

He then got into spelt production “almost by default”.

“Spelt is easy to grow, but it requires more work in terms of production,” says Andrew.

“Spelt doesn’t come in like oats does — it has a very hard outer skin which must be separated from the grain. To do this, it must be de-hulled using a dehulling machine.

“This must be done particularly carefully because if it’s done too hard, the grain will turn into flour, which isn’t what we want at that stage.”

Andrew says spelt isn’t a particularly popular crop with farmers because it’s quite low-yielding and difficult to de-hull.

“It works for us, though, and we now have two de-hulling machines specifically for the spelt,” he says.

The Workmans grow a crop of rye too which they mill to make their own Dunany Farm rye flour.

“Rye is another easy crop to grow and the demand for it has increased because of the increase in demand for sourdough bread,” says Andrew.

The Workmans do much of the selling themselves as well as using distributors such as Sheridan’s, Odaios Foods and Taste the View.

Andrew also still grows a field of oats.

“We’ve always grown a small amount of oats here, and we’ve increased that amount as time went on. We’ve been sending the organic oats to Flahavan’s for porridge and it’s working well for us,” he says.

The mill at Dunany Farm is quickly outgrowing its set-up.

“The indent cylinder, which is used to grade all granular materials by length, is taking up most of the room it’s in so we need to expand. That’s next on our agenda,” says Andrew.

The Workmans’ crops are sown both in winter and spring and are all harvested in August. They use their own combine to harvest, and everything is stored in grain form, in half-tonne bags.

Their son Matthew plays a vital role in the farm and business too.

“It’s great to have a sustainable, organic business for the generations to come,” says Andrew.

Q&A: ‘We were very cautious when we started, and made sure there was a market for our flour’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

The initial cost was about €20,000 but this was at the business’s infancy. We have gradually invested more as time went on.

How much time was needed to get the business off the ground?

It took between two and three years to get everything up and running.

Was financing readily available from the banks?

No, as the shadow of the end of the Celtic Tiger was very much evident at that point.

Was there any grant aid available?

Yes, there were grants available but their terms and conditions were not compatible with our farm finances.

Did you find any support bodies or agencies particularly helpful for advice?

Advice was very scarce as there wasn’t much knowledge on what we were trying to do at that time. It was a learning process and we just had to do our own research.

Do you need any particular licence or need to register with any relevant bodies?

We are registered with the Health Service Executive and the Organic Certification body.

Was insurance required?

Business insurance is a must for any farm business so we have this along with farm insurance.

If you could go back in time, is there anything you would have done differently?

I don’t think so as we were very cautious when we started up and we made sure there was a market for our flour.

However, we would have really liked to have improved our computer skills to be able to make more use of the multimedia opportunities available to us.