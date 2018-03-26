Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 26 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Why these farmers are happy not to sell their organic produce through supermarkets

 

Jenny and Pat McNally pictured at their organic Dublin farm during the recent cold snap - their crop of kohlrabi was the only bad weather casualty.
Jenny and Pat McNally pictured at their organic Dublin farm during the recent cold snap - their crop of kohlrabi was the only bad weather casualty.
Jenny McNally winning at the Irish Food Writers’ Guild last week
Jenny McNally

Ken Whelan

It's been 21 years since the McNallys decided to sell their organic vegetable produce directly to the market - and recognition of their sterling efforts ever since came with last week's accolade from the Irish Food Writers' Guild in Dublin.

Dublin-based McNally Family Farm scooped the award in the business organisation category.

"It came as a complete surprise to us. It's great to be recognised and we will get another lovely plaque for the wall at home - but don't tell anyone until after the awards dinner in Patrick Guilbaud's", Jenny McNally joked when we spoke before the ceremony recently.

Jenny, while from a farming family in Kilsallaghan in North Dublin herself, began her working career as a bank clerk but gave up the money-moving business when she married Pat, a fourth-generation farmer based in Ring Commons, just outside Balbriggan.

Jenny McNally and her husband Patrick See My Week - Ken Whelan
Jenny McNally and her husband Patrick See My Week - Ken Whelan

The couple switched from livestock to solely horticulture just before the economic collapse of 2009. "You must remember that the recession hit farming long before it hit everyone else," Jenny remembers.

Ever since, the whole farm has been covered in polytunnels growing vegetables of all kinds including potatoes, courgettes, white, red and Savoy cabbages, cauliflowers, artichokes, kales, beets and salads, as well as herbs of every variety - all grown organically.

Jenny McNally winning at the Irish Food Writers’ Guild last week
Jenny McNally winning at the Irish Food Writers’ Guild last week

More than 20 years ago, Jenny started seeking out markets for their organic crops, and the first stop was the Saturday Temple Bar food market in Dublin city in 1997 - as luck would have it, they cleared their stall at the first attempt." We finished that day with 70 old pounds earned and ready for the bank," Jenny recalls.

The McNallys gradually expanded their geographical reach in the capital to include the Leopardstown food market on Fridays and the Dun Laoghaire one on Sundays.

Also Read

Future expansion, however, depends on the farm's ability to keep production levels consistent with quality levels. "The quality of the produce cannot be compromised," Jenny insists.

Asked what level of production tonnage-wise is coming from McNally Family Farm, Jenny pauses and then replies, "I only think in terms of drills, which must be lifted every week from the tunnels to meet the demand at the weekend markets," she replies.

Jenny McNally See My Week - Ken Whelan
Jenny McNally See My Week - Ken Whelan

The recent weather halted business temporarily, with all the farmer markets in the capital called off during the snow storm.

There was just one casualty on the McNally Family Farm - the kohlrabi, a turnip and cabbage hybrid vegetable grown outdoors; though, as luck would have it, it was just about at the end of its production season.

But their main herb and vegetable drills were unaffected, as they are grown in the polytunnels, and what plants are currently in the ground were able to resist even the huge drifts of snow which covered the country side.

The McNallys are happy with the way things have turned out and more than happy that they are not selling their organic produce through major retailers.

Supermarkets are up there with fertiliser companies in Jenny's book of "no nos" because she believes that both are taking more out of Irish agriculture than they are putting in.

In any case, she prefers the customer-producer interaction at the markets and the fact the receipts from the stall can be banked when the markets close - meaning there is no long wait for payment.

"Market shopping is different from supermarket shopping. There is something personal going on at the markets and your customers know what they are buying; it is enjoyable meeting your customers," Jenny says.

It is a precision enterprise out in Balbriggan and Jenny and Pat are helped by three of their children - twins Stephen and Patrick, who are in their early thirties, and their younger sister, Aoife.

The couple's two youngest girls work off-farm, with Sarah a manager with the Butler's Pantry group, and Niamh just after graduating in culinary entrepreneurship.

Asked about her off-farm interests, Jenny takes a deep breath followed by a long pause. "I don't have any really. It's all about the farm and the markets," she says.

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Amy Finn (right) with team-mate Miriam Bourke at the WBFSH Young Breeders' World Championship in Canada last year

Burning ambition - Kilkenny woman with plans to breed and produce horses for...
Paddy Byrne, Paddy Farrell, Michael Kehoe are 'graduates' of the Carlow sugar factory. Photo Roger Jones

Living legacy - how the Carlow sugar factory inspired entrepreneurs
File photo

How farmers to avoid the Capital Gains tax net when transferring land
Pictured are Wexford COCO Cathaoirleach John Hearty, John O’Toole, CEO BIM, entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow, Tom Enright, Chief Executive Wexford LEO, Minister of State Michael Darcy at the launch of the BUCANIER project in Ireland.

€2.9m fund for small agri-food businesses in Ireland and Wales
Stock image. GettyImages

Meat processors need 2,000 extra workers
Stock photo of a brood of hens.

Footage shows 'horrific conditions' endured by 500,000 chickens in farm...
The viability of beet production in Ireland has been questioned

‘Sugar beet industry can be revived if farmers are willing’


Top Stories

Stock photo: Reuters

Comment: No surprise banks look out only for themselves
Lely Welger

It's a wrap: We check out the growing number of baler options on the...
Stock Image

'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'

High hopes in Kildare for €12,000/ac: Strengthening economy sees land...

How this calf went from deformed to perfectly normal in just three days

Keenans feeder wagon now available in miniature
Reel Easy: Shane Dobson, Daniel Doherty, Shane Grimes, Shane Hagen, Luke Hurson Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Students design 'reel easy' way to stop wire tangling up