It's been 21 years since the McNallys decided to sell their organic vegetable produce directly to the market - and recognition of their sterling efforts ever since came with last week's accolade from the Irish Food Writers' Guild in Dublin.

It's been 21 years since the McNallys decided to sell their organic vegetable produce directly to the market - and recognition of their sterling efforts ever since came with last week's accolade from the Irish Food Writers' Guild in Dublin.

Why these farmers are happy not to sell their organic produce through supermarkets

Dublin-based McNally Family Farm scooped the award in the business organisation category.

"It came as a complete surprise to us. It's great to be recognised and we will get another lovely plaque for the wall at home - but don't tell anyone until after the awards dinner in Patrick Guilbaud's", Jenny McNally joked when we spoke before the ceremony recently. Jenny, while from a farming family in Kilsallaghan in North Dublin herself, began her working career as a bank clerk but gave up the money-moving business when she married Pat, a fourth-generation farmer based in Ring Commons, just outside Balbriggan.

Jenny McNally and her husband Patrick See My Week - Ken Whelan

The couple switched from livestock to solely horticulture just before the economic collapse of 2009. "You must remember that the recession hit farming long before it hit everyone else," Jenny remembers. Ever since, the whole farm has been covered in polytunnels growing vegetables of all kinds including potatoes, courgettes, white, red and Savoy cabbages, cauliflowers, artichokes, kales, beets and salads, as well as herbs of every variety - all grown organically.

Jenny McNally winning at the Irish Food Writers’ Guild last week