Why the world loves Irish Butter - exports surged 60pc last year

We produce a lot of food in Ireland, but it's butter that continues to be the big winner for Irish food and drink exports. But what is it about the yellowy, fat laden product that consumers love?

Last year, dairy products were the largest sector of Irish exports and this was driven by butter sales worldwide. Sales of Irish whiskey, infant formula and beef are all growing, but it's butter that continues to remain the stand out product and for a number of reasons.

A picture of butter made the front of Time magazine in 2014 with the headline 'Eat Butter'. It heralded a revolution in consumers attitudes to 'bad' fats such as butter, which are now considered not only better than alternatives such as margarine and low-fat spreads, but actually that fats are good for you. In case you've never heard of the LCHF (low carb, high fat) diet, it's the one where people put butter in their coffee. Yes, that's butter in coffee instead of milk or cream.

Or if you're into a caveman/Paleo diet, butter is good too. And, while it's the high fat content that is behind the trend towards diets that shun refined foods, it's the taste of Irish butter, namely Kerrygold, that sees it pop up time and time again as the butter of choice. But, even if you're not so keen on putting butter in your coffee and just want it on your toast, Irish butter is the choice of consumers worldwide. Kerrygold is the top selling butter in Germany, selling more than any Germany or other imported butter. And it's the rich yellow colour, depth of flavour that makes Irish butter so popular.