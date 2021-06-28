Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why the UK-Australia trade deal could be very bad news for Northern Ireland

Worried: Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer on his farm Expand

Close

Worried: Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer on his farm

Worried: Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer on his farm

Worried: Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer on his farm

Gillian Halliday

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a trade deal with Australia, to much fanfare from Brexit supporters, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) was quick to voice its concern over the potential economic impact of the new arrangement.

Emphatically a non-political organisation — “The way we see it, there are no green cows or orange’ cows,” says president Victor Chestnutt — it must have nonetheless been a refreshing change for the UFU to learn that the DUP and Sinn Fein were united in opposition to the UK’s first major post-Brexit trade deal.

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots warned the arrangement could pose “a very serious threat to our farmers” — a point echoed by Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer, who chairs Stormont’s agriculture committee.

Privacy