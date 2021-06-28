Why the UK-Australia trade deal could be very bad news for Northern Ireland

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a trade deal with Australia, to much fanfare from Brexit supporters, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) was quick to voice its concern over the potential economic impact of the new arrangement.

Emphatically a non-political organisation — “The way we see it, there are no green cows or orange’ cows,” says president Victor Chestnutt — it must have nonetheless been a refreshing change for the UFU to learn that the DUP and Sinn Fein were united in opposition to the UK’s first major post-Brexit trade deal.

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots warned the arrangement could pose “a very serious threat to our farmers” — a point echoed by Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer, who chairs Stormont’s agriculture committee.

Strange Bedfellows indeed, and a situation which is made even more spectacular when you consider the recent turmoil within the DUP and the increasing instability of Stormont following Sinn Fein’s threat to bring down power-sharing over Irish language legislation.

At first glance, the new trade agreement — the first one negotiated entirely from scratch since the UK left the EU — looks like a good deal.

It will eliminate tariffs on all UK goods entering Australia, with the Government highlighting that British cars, confectionery and Scotch whisky will be cheaper to sell Down Under.

No. 10 said the deal would boost industries that employ 3.5m people.

It will also pave the way for Australian food producers to have tariff-free access to UK markets over the next 15 years.

It is still unclear how much the arrangement is worth to the UK, although its position paper, compiled ahead of negotiations, said a deal could increase British exports to Australia by £900m. In comparison, trade between the UK and the EU in 2019 was worth around £668m.

Government officials have also stressed that Australian products, such as Jacob’s Creek and Hardys wines, will boost choice for British consumers and save households up to £34m a year, although some reports have questioned that figure.

Conspicuously absent from the Department for International Trade press release about the potential benefits to Northern Ireland was the impact of Australian lamb and beef on the local agri-food sector, perhaps because, as Mr Chestnutt says, the issue of products from the southern hemisphere flooding onto UK supermarket shelves in Great Britain is the principal threat to Northern Irish farmers.

“Our main export market is the UK and the amount of tonnage that can come in [under the new trade deal] is just unbelievable,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Chestnutt stressed that while the impact of the new trading arrangements may not be felt immediately, the longer-term picture, particularly when full liberalisation of the rules takes place in 15 years, was far from rosy.

“We just can’t compete with the scale [of Australian farming] and there could be a lower standard of product,” he said.

“Look at the transport regulations in terms of cattle. [When travelling in Australia], the animals can go up to 48 hours without water.”

He is not convinced by reassurances from the Government that it will take action in favour of UK farmers in the event of the market being flooded by Australian products.

“That’s a situation where the horse had already bolted,” Mr Chestnutt said.

The UFU chief welcomed the opposition to the deal from the DUP and Sinn Fein.

“We at the UFU lobby for what’s good for the farmer and I think both sides have seen the risk in this,” he said.

Ahead of the deal, Mr Poots wrote to Environment Secretary George Eustice to express his opposition to the prospect of a zero-tariff, zero-quota free trade agreement between the UK and Australia.

He insisted that the deal would be damaging to Northern Ireland’s beef and sheep trade, warning: “The prospect of such a deal presents a high level of risk [to farmers].

“Australia has a number of distinct advantages over Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in terms of the land available for farming, climate and lower standards.

“These allow its farmers to be able to produce products at a considerably lower cost, particularly in the beef and sheep sectors.

“Consequently, there is a lot of potential for Australian beef and sheep exports to the UK to expand substantially over time if tariffs are eliminated.

“Australian beef and sheep products have the potential to undercut UK producers and to reduce Northern Ireland’s market share in Great Britain, which is our most important market for these products.”

Mr McAleer, the Sinn Fein chair of the committee that scrutinises Mr Poots’ department, described the deal as a “serious threat to our local farmers and agri-food businesses”.

“Fifty percent of all food produced in the North is exported to the British market in an industry which is worth over £3bn every year, underpinning 100,000 jobs,” he explained.

“Our farmers will not be able to compete with such a huge, food-producing continent. The difference in scale is seismic. The largest beef farm in Australia is 5.8m acres, which is 50% larger than the entire land mass of the North, which is 3.4m acres.”

Mr Chestnutt warned the deal could act as a template for arrangements with other countries in the future.

“The other thing is the cumulative effect of this deal, in that it paves the way for New Zealand to be looking for a deal, which would be more dairy products-orientated,” he said.

“Canada and the US will be looking for a deal and these countries will be looking for one on the same terms. The impact of that can be significant for us.”

The full details of the trade deal, agreed by Mr Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, are to be revealed in the coming days. Under the terms of the agreement, UK citizens aged under 35 will have the opportunity to work in Australia, minus the current red tape.

Announcing the new arrangement, the Prime Minister said: “This is global Britain at its best, looking outwards and striking deals that deepen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country builds back better from the pandemic.”

Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss insisted the deal was a “fundamentally liberalising” agreement.

The Department for International Trade has been keen to highlight the benefits it brings to other sectors, such as manufacturing.

Northern Ireland machinery and transport equipment made up 65% of all goods exported to Australia last year, worth around £50m. Overall, the Australian market generated £118m for local businesses in 2020.

The Government believes medicine and pharmaceutical exports, along with the drinks market, could benefit from the removal of tariffs.

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist at the Ulster University Business School, agrees.

“On balance, [the trade deal] is good news for our society and economy, notwithstanding the strong criticisms that will probably come from certain sectors,” he said.

“The argument for free trade in general, and this deal in particular, is that economies such as those of the UK and Australia are sufficiently different that if they specialise in certain economic activities and then trade, it is very likely that all countries are better off.”

Dr Birnie acknowledged that the removal of the current 20% tariff on Australian food imports would put pressure on local food producers.

“The fear is that some beef and lamb farmers in Scotland, Wales, the hills of England and, indeed, Northern Ireland would be out-competed and put out of business, albeit there is to be a cap on some food imports from Australia for the first 15 years,” he said.

Dr Birnie added, however, that the deal could bring greater consumer choice to Northern Ireland and reduce food prices.

This arrangement was hailed by Mr Johnson as a “new dawn” the UK post-Brexit.

Yet on this side of the Irish Sea, it may yet prove to cast a long shadow over the future of the farming industry.

Something our farmers can ill afford.