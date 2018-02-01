Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 1 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Why the GAA bought a €700k farm

Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile
Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile
Peter McKenna. Photo: Sportsfile
Martin Breheny

Martin Breheny

The grassy knoll, complete with the many theories about John F Kennedy's assassination, may be famous in Dallas and it's now only a matter of time before the grassy Naul becomes known in Britain and possibly across Europe too.

It starts in Croke Park, which will be the first beneficiary of the GAA's pitch farm, situated in Naul, north Co Dublin.

The GAA bought 50 acres at a cost of €700,000 in order to become self-sufficient when the need arises to re-lay the surface in Croke Park.

They will harvest the first pitches next year, thus ending the need to import surfaces, as has been the case since Croke Park was redeveloped more than 15 years ago.

If it's practical, the pitch farm will also supply surfaces to other GAA grounds and the export market will also be explored.

Demand

"We haven't fully cooked our plans yet. The first thing we wanted was to de-risk what we're doing. Using our own expertise to develop our own pitch farm is the first objective," said Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna.

"My own view is that we can also develop a business wherever people are looking for pitches. There's huge demand for pitches all over Europe for soccer, rugby and other sports."

Also Read

Pitch-production is a specialised business so it's a relatively small industry, which leaves the GAA well-placed to capitalise on international openings once their own needs are met.

"We have an advantage over European counties in that our climate is more suitable for pitch farming. We don't get anything like the same level of cold that they do in winter, which is a big help," said McKenna.

There was criticism of the state of the Croke Park pitch after concerts last summer but McKenna does not expect that to arise once the pitch farm comes into use as it will be easier and quicker to re-lay the surface at headquarters.

"The concerts took place in July alongside three-match weekends, making it our tightest turn-around yet for pitch replacement. Some criticism was levelled on the quality of the surface but whilst we were comfortable with the playing characteristics we achieved, we will continue to review our processes to achieve best in class," said McKenna.

The pitch farm will help achieve that target from next year on.

Croke Park Ltd, which operates the business side of the stadium, enjoyed another good year in 2017, generating total income of over €27 million, an increase of €400,000 on 2016.

That was despite holding one concert fewer than in the previous year.

Rents for games increased by €700,000 to €7.8 million while corporate facilities yielded €12.7 million.

Croke Park Ltd contributed €7.5 million to the Central Council's coffers.

"We had 27 match days with an average attendance of 42,818, an increase of 25 per cent on 2016. Strong attendances were mirrored by strong demand for suites and premium seats. All suites are currently in contract," said McKenna.

A total of 156,000 people visited the Museum and Skyline tour while 135,000 attended conferences and other events at the stadium.

Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Shipping Stock

US farmers have much to lose if NAFTA deal collapses
Invalidity pension benefits are now available to farmers

Explainer: How farmers can now avail of invalidity pension benefits
Mairead McGuinness MEP

Defending CAP is key, says McGuinness

European farmers have 'serious concerns' about their future
Stock Image

More than half of EU farmers receive less than €1,250 a year in subsidies
McDonald’s

Advocacy group calls on McDonald's to remove antibiotics from beef, pork
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue with Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland

Shares fall as Aryzta issues new profit alert


Top Stories

Half the factories held firm at last week's quotes

Supplies are tightening as hogget quotes rise 5-10c/kg
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Dairy co-ops warned against making knee-jerk reactions
Stock picture

Factories set to trial new beef grading technology
'Expansion does come with the challenge of sustainability'

Wake-up call required to avoid a 'dirty dairy' scenario
The company admitted taking trees out of some farmers lands but not paying them.

Coillte admits to harvesting timber from farmers land but not paying them
Irish home-grown grain must be marketed in a more

Grain producers urged to target distillers in 'premium' push
The Celia dairy company's infant milk factory, which is part of the Lactalis Group, in Craon, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Salmonella outbreak to cost French dairy group Lactalis hundreds of...