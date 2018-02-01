Why the GAA bought a €700k farm
The grassy knoll, complete with the many theories about John F Kennedy's assassination, may be famous in Dallas and it's now only a matter of time before the grassy Naul becomes known in Britain and possibly across Europe too.
It starts in Croke Park, which will be the first beneficiary of the GAA's pitch farm, situated in Naul, north Co Dublin.
The GAA bought 50 acres at a cost of €700,000 in order to become self-sufficient when the need arises to re-lay the surface in Croke Park.
They will harvest the first pitches next year, thus ending the need to import surfaces, as has been the case since Croke Park was redeveloped more than 15 years ago.
If it's practical, the pitch farm will also supply surfaces to other GAA grounds and the export market will also be explored.
Demand
"We haven't fully cooked our plans yet. The first thing we wanted was to de-risk what we're doing. Using our own expertise to develop our own pitch farm is the first objective," said Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna.
"My own view is that we can also develop a business wherever people are looking for pitches. There's huge demand for pitches all over Europe for soccer, rugby and other sports."