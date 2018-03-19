Why Baileys' new tipple won't keep Irish dairy farmers sweet

Baileys has announced that it is launching its latest version of its popular drink onto the Irish market and it's likely that Irish dairy farmers won't be impressed.

The iconic Irish cream liqueur, which has exports of almost €500m, has kept itself up to date with consumers trends since it was launched in 1974, bringing out varying flavours including chocolate, orange truffle and coffee.

And now the brand, which is owned by Diageo, has launched in Ireland its dairy free and vegan-friendly version of the popular drink. Baileys' website states that "every single drop of Baileys cream is supplied by small, local Irish family farms" and each year, 38,000 top-bred Irish dairy cows produce over 220m litres of fresh cream specifically for the creation of Baileys.

But, the new Baileys Almande is a dairy free and vegan-friendly version of the alcohol drink and it won't contain a drop of cream. At least not cream from dairy - the new version will be made with almond milk. Baileys marketing manager at Diageo, Colin Donnelly, said: "We’re excited to introduce a truly indulgent treat for those who either can’t or choose not to have dairy in their diet.