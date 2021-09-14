Why a beef and sheep farm branched into apple trees and juice-making after switch to turkeys

Ger and Paula Lalor have always kept their farm diverse since moving there in 1982. Almost forty years later, Ballybryan Farm in Rhode, Co Offaly is a thriving enterprise of tillage and turkeys, with the added value of a new apple juice business.

“I grew up on a farm so farming was always second nature to me,” says Ger. “When we moved here, we started with a mixture of cattle, sheep and tillage. As the years went on, we put much of our focus on the tillage side, growing winter crops to contract.”

The farm he and Paula bought came with sheds, which made cattle and sheep seem like a good starting point. After a few years, however, they decided to switch things up and take on the unknown.

“We just found that the cattle and sheep didn’t suit us and we were more interested in adding value to the crops we were growing,” says Ger. “So, we sold out the cattle and sheep.

“The sheds were then left empty during the winter and we wanted to find a way to utilise them, so turkeys seemed like a good avenue.”

Ger started with 50 bronze turkeys and no experience of poultry farming.

Expand Close Ger's bronze turkeys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ger's bronze turkeys

“It was a learn-as-you-go kind of situation,” he says. “But we weren’t long learning.”

Ger gets his turkeys at the end of August when they are six weeks old. He keeps them until they reach 22 weeks, before processing them on his farm, where they are collected in the days leading up to Christmas.

Expand Close Ger gets his turkeys at the end of August when they are six weeks old. and processes them at 22 weeks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ger gets his turkeys at the end of August when they are six weeks old. and processes them at 22 weeks

Ger says that by diversifying into turkeys, he found a way to add value to his crops too.

“We feed the turkeys with whole wheat straight from our farm, which is ideal for them. We also buy in a compounded ration for them which is packed with vitamins and minerals.”

In 2010, Ger planted an apple orchard under which the turkeys could graze, “under the original REPS scheme”.

Read More

“We planted around 15 varieties of Irish heritage apples and after a few years they were producing a vast harvest,” he says.

The orchard was soon producing far more apples than the turkeys could eat.

“We thought of ways that we could use the excess apples and decided to try making our own pure apple juice,” Ger says.

Rosemarie, one of Ger and Paula’s daughters, who lives beside the farm came on board.

“We sent a load of our apples to be pressed, and we realised that we had enough to make 1,200 bottles,” says Rosemarie. “We couldn’t believe it.”

Expand Close The orchard was soon producing far more apples than the turkeys could eat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The orchard was soon producing far more apples than the turkeys could eat

For the first year, Rosemarie sold the apple juice from the farmhouse at Christmas time, to customers who came to pick up their turkeys.

“Everyone loved it. We got a great response from anyone who tried it, which gave me the confidence to take it further,” she says.

She approached various independent retailers.

“Bergin’s, our local butcher, was the first to take on our product and we will be forever grateful to them,” she says.

Seven years on, Ballybryan Farm is now producing 6,000 bottles of apple juice yearly, supplying more than 20 outlets.

Rosemarie says the secret to their success has been in the quality and versatility of the apples.

“Dad now grows 20 varieties of heritage apples, some of which are cooking apples and some of which are eating apples,” she says. “The combination of varieties makes for a sweet and refreshing taste.

“The fact that some of the apples are eating apples means that we never need to add sugar, so our juice is 100pc pure.”

Expand Close Freshly bottled Ballybryan Farm juice / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Freshly bottled Ballybryan Farm juice

The process for making the juice is simple and traditional.

“We send the apples to the Apple Farm in Tipperary where they are pressed and the pulp is sieved out. The juice is then bottled and labelled using the labels we provide them with,” says Rosemarie.

“It’s a great system which allows us to make the juice from our farm apples without the added cost of building and installing a processing facility here.”

Rosemarie says the apples that are best for juice-making are those which would otherwise have no market.

“We would definitely struggle to sell the nicest apples because of their appearance,” she explains. “The tastiest, juiciest apples look less appealing.

Read More

“For example, there’s a variety called Sam Young which is an awful-looking apple but tastes amazing. There’s another called Sheep’s Snout which is a long-shaped apple and wouldn’t visually appeal to the customer but again it’s one of the best for juice making.”

Expand Close 'The tastiest, juiciest apples look less appealing,' says Rosemarie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'The tastiest, juiciest apples look less appealing,' says Rosemarie

Rosemarie says joining the Supervalu Food Academy gave her the opportunity to avail of brand design advice and to develop the brand even further.

“We came up with a new logo which helps us stand out from our competitors. It’s a very traditional product and we wanted our logo to reflect that,” she says.

Rosemarie carries out all the deliveries herself, which she keeps within an hour’s drive.

“On our third year in business we made 8,000 bottles. This was too much to handle along with my day job as a quantity surveyor, so we now stick to making 6,000 bottles a year and supply retailers within an hour of our farm,” she says.

“This way I can ensure that I can complete all the deliveries myself, keeping the business personal.”

The apples are all hand-picked and the windfalls are still fed to Ger’s 650 bronze turkeys which freely graze beneath the orchard.

“The orchard takes up three acres. The apples have been an ideal addition to the turkeys’ diet and have been a great way of diversifying our farm further,” says Ger.

Read More

Q&A: ‘When we started making apple juice, we already had a customer base built up with the turkeys’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

We didn’t have any start-up costs but we later built cold rooms for both the turkeys and the apples.

How much time was needed to get the business off the ground?

The turkeys took off pretty quickly in the beginning and because we started with just 50, we weren’t under too much pressure to begin with.

When we started making apple juice, we already had a customer base built up with the turkeys — for the first year we sold to customers who were picking up their turkeys at Christmas.

Word of mouth helped hugely and it didn’t take long to get the apple juice business off the ground.

Expand Close Ger, Rosemarie and her son Jared with their apple juice / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ger, Rosemarie and her son Jared with their apple juice

Was financing readily available from the banks?

There are many types of business start-up loans available for those who wish to start up their own farm business but it wasn’t an avenue we explored.

We funded the businesses with our own savings.

Was there any grant aid available?

We got financial assistance from the REPS scheme to plant our orchard but that was it.

Did you find any support bodies or agencies particularly helpful?

The Supervalu Food Academy was fantastic for us. It really helped us to market our product. It’s a great programme to be part of because of the connections you get to make and the advice you get.

Expand Close Ger and Rosemarie surrounded by turkeys and apples / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ger and Rosemarie surrounded by turkeys and apples

Do you need any particular licence or need to register with any relevant bodies?

We are registered with the Department of Agriculture with both the turkeys and the apple juice.

We are also subject to inspections from the Food Safety Authority at any time.

Was insurance required?

Yes, public liability insurance is essential for anyone selling product directly to the public.