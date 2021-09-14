Farming

Why a beef and sheep farm branched into apple trees and juice-making after switch to turkeys

The Lalors planted an orchard of heritage-variety apples on their Offaly farm to feed their turkeys after diversifying from beef and sheep. Now they are selling 6,000 bottles of their juice a year and the two sides of the business complement each other perfectly

Working together: Ger Lalor and his daughter Rosemarie surrounded by bronze turkeys and apples at Ballybryan Farm, Rhode, Co Offaly. Photos: Jeff Harvey Expand
Close

Working together: Ger Lalor and his daughter Rosemarie surrounded by bronze turkeys and apples at Ballybryan Farm, Rhode, Co Offaly. Photos: Jeff Harvey

Working together: Ger Lalor and his daughter Rosemarie surrounded by bronze turkeys and apples at Ballybryan Farm, Rhode, Co Offaly. Photos: Jeff Harvey

Working together: Ger Lalor and his daughter Rosemarie surrounded by bronze turkeys and apples at Ballybryan Farm, Rhode, Co Offaly. Photos: Jeff Harvey

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Ger and Paula Lalor have always kept their farm diverse since moving there in 1982. Almost forty years later, Ballybryan Farm in Rhode, Co Offaly is a thriving enterprise of tillage and turkeys, with the added value of a new apple juice business.

I grew up on a farm so farming was always second nature to me,” says Ger. “When we moved here, we started with a mixture of cattle, sheep and tillage. As the years went on, we put much of our focus on the tillage side, growing winter crops to contract.”

The farm he and Paula bought came with sheds, which made cattle and sheep seem like a good starting point. After a few years, however, they decided to switch things up and take on the unknown.

