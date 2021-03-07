Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

WHO funds Irish study of spread of virus through food


FUNDING: The World Health Organisation&rsquo;s Dr Michael Ryan and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images Expand

Close

FUNDING: The World Health Organisation&rsquo;s Dr Michael Ryan and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

FUNDING: The World Health Organisation’s Dr Michael Ryan and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

FUNDING: The World Health Organisation’s Dr Michael Ryan and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Maeve Sheehan

Ever worried that you might catch Covid-19 from a frozen smoothie? The World Health Organisation is funding Irish scientists to investigate whether the coronavirus can be transmitted through food and food packaging.

A group of scientists at University College Dublin is researching whether uncooked foods such as frozen berries and fresh vegetables can harbour or transmit the virus. The study also extends to the packaging.

The good news is that, although the research is ongoing, scientists have found no evidence thus far that the virus can be transmitted through food.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy