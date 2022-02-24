A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]

Wheat and corn markets surged by the maximum allowed by the Chicago exchange as Russia's attack on Ukraine puts a vital source of global grain supplies at risk.

Futures for both crops surged by more than 5pc and have been locked at their trading limits for more than an hour. Wheat is at its highest since 2012 and oilseeds are also soaring, heightening concerns that will further accelerate global food inflation.

Russia launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks early Thursday, triggering the worst security crisis Europe has witnessed in decades. Moscow has already suspended navigation in the Azov Sea, Tass reported, where a small portion of Ukraine crops are exported. Operations at Black Sea ports continue.

"Markets are panicking this morning," Paris-based adviser Agritel said in a note.

Major crop importers are particularly vulnerable, with Ukraine and Russia supplying a vast array of countries spanning Asia to the Middle East and Africa. All eyes will be on a wheat tender later on Thursday by top importer Egypt. The country had been flooded with Black Sea offers as recently as last week, but it's unclear which origins will now participate, Agritel said.

Adding to the crisis, drought in South America has dimmed the outlook for soybean supplies, sending futures to a nine-year high. Palm oil, which is used in thousands of products from cookies to shampoo, is on a record breaking run as a labor shortage crimps output in major producer Malaysia.

That could feed through to higher prices at grocery stores as everything from pasta to chocolate becomes more expensive to produce, further squeezing household budgets. A measure of global food costs calculated by the United Nations approached a record in January.

Ukraine and Russia account for more than a quarter of the global trade in wheat and about a fifth of corn sales and 80pc of sunflower oil exports. Wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade was 5.7pc higher at $9.3475 a bushel at 8:26 a.m. in London, locked up by the 50-cent maximum versus the prior close. Corn and soybeans were also about 5pc higher.

In Malaysia, palm oil climbed as much as 7.7pc to a record 6,444 ringgit a ton.

Exacerbating the inflation outlook is the surging cost of fertilizer. The market is already feeling the pinch due to reduced potash supplies from Belarus after U.S. sanctions, and any reduction of crop-nutrient exports from Russia will fuel the squeeze. Farmers scaling back use of the minerals may trigger lower crop yields, adding to supply concerns.

There are signs that China, the world's top importer of agricultural products, is concerned about the rally. Beijing announced this week that it would sell edible oil and soybeans from state reserves to boost supply on the domestic market. The Dalian exchange will also raise margin requirements for some corn and soybean meal futures contracts in a bid to cool speculation.

"Thursday's rally in agricultural commodities is purely triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, head of trading and hedging strategies at Kaleesuwari Intercontinental. "Prices could jump further before witnessing a sharp correction in the coming weeks."